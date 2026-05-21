Brighton vs. Man United: Michael Carrick confirms major Casemiro decision ahead of Seagulls clash

By Matt Law | 21 May 2026 18:03 , Last updated: 21 May 2026 18:31

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has revealed that Casemiro will not be involved in Sunday's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Casemiro said an emotional goodbye to the Man United supporters last weekend following the team's 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest - their final home fixture of the campaign.

The Brazil international's contract at Old Trafford is due to expire at the end of June, and the decision has been made for him to not be involved at Brighton on Sunday.

Casemiro has therefore ended the 2025-26 campaign with nine goals and two assists in 35 appearances for Man United, and the midfielder is widely expected to join MLS outfit Inter Miami.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Casemiro will not feature in Man United's clash at Brighton

"It just felt the right time, I think, for Cassie, and it was decided, he's part of that as well, so it was the right time," Carrick told reporters during Thursday's press conference.

"We always kind of decided that last week would be his last game, so I think that went well, as well as we all could have hoped to be honest, and he's been fantastic.

"I've said a lot of things about Cassie and how well he's done for me since I've been here and for the whole club, but yeah, it was decided that it was a good time for him to finish, really."

Casemiro made the move to Man United from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, and he has ended his Red Devils career having scored 26 goals and registered 14 assists in 160 appearances.

© Imago / News Images

Carrick "conscious of the situation" ahead of Brighton clash

Man United have secured third spot in the Premier League table ahead of the clash with Brighton, but the Seagulls still have plenty on the line, currently sitting seventh, with that spot securing Europa League qualification for next season.

Carrick has said that he is "conscious of the situation", and Man United will therefore be heading into the game with the same intensity as they have shown all season.

"We're certainly conscious of the situation of the game and what's at stake. I think we've certainly got a responsibility for that," said Carrick.

"We've managed to put ourselves in a position where we kind of are in the position that we are in the league, and I've said that we wanted to finish strong for ourselves as much as anything, so we're approaching the game as we would any other game.

"There's a lot to play for Brighton, for Bournemouth, for all the other clubs surrounding that, so we're well aware of that."

Matthijs de Ligt will once again miss Sunday's match for Man United due to a long-term back injury, with the Dutchman recently undergoing an operation, while Benjamin Sesko is a major doubt due to a shin issue which has seen him miss the team's last two matches.

You can watch our preview of Brighton vs. Man United below: