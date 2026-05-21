La Liga Gameweek 38
Valencia
May 23, 2026 8.00pm
Estadio de Mestalla
Barcelona

Valencia vs. Barcelona: Predicted XI for Hansi Flick's team in La Liga contest

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Triple boost for Flick: How Barca could line up against Valencia
© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Barcelona will be without the services of Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez for Saturday's La Liga clash with Valencia.

Yamal remains on the sidelines with the hamstring injury that he suffered at the end of April, while Fermin has had surgery on a fractured foot and will miss the 2026 World Cup.

Barcelona are otherwise in strong shape, with Frenkie de Jong (illness), Marcus Rashford (knock) and Ferran Torres (muscle) all returning to training on Wednesday.

The expectation is that De Jong will be back in midfield, while Rashford and Torres could be joined by Raphinha in the final third of the field.

Robert Lewandowski has nine career goals against Valencia and is also expected to be involved in some capacity, as he prepares to leave Barcelona at the end of June.

Head coach Hansi Flick could also make three changes to his defensive unit for this match, with Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi and Alejandro Balde potentially coming into the XI.

There could also be some opportunities for youth players in the squad, with Barcelona being confirmed as La Liga champions with their success over Real Madrid in El Clasico earlier this month.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Araujo, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, F Torres, Rashford

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