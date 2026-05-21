Bayern Munich transfer news: Vincent Kompany plotting ‘stunning swoop’ for Man City legend with high-profile reunion considered

By Oliver Thomas | 21 May 2026 08:40 , Last updated: 21 May 2026 08:42

Bayern Munich are weighing up a shock move for defender John Stones this summer, according to a report.

The 31-year-old will leave Manchester City and become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of June after a trophy-laden decade at the Etihad Stadium.

Stones became Pep Guardiola’s second signing as Citizens manager and the second-most expensive defender in world football when he joined the club from Everton for £47.5m in 2016.

The England international developed into a hugely influential centre-back at Man City, winning six Premier League titles, five EFL Cups, two FA Cups and also the Champions League during a historic treble-winning campaign in 2022-23.

Stones, who excelled as a midfielder in City’s Champions League final triumph, has played 293 times in total for Guardiola’s side and will bid farewell to the Citizens in their final Premier League home game of the season against Aston Villa on Sunday.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Bayern a leading contender to sign Stones this summer

The ball-playing centre-back has struggled with injuries during his time at Man City, particularly in the last few years, and has been limited to just four Premier League starts this season.

At the beginning of his Man City career, Stones formed a defensive partnership with Vincent Kompany before the Belgian left the Etihad in 2019.

Kompany is now in charge of Bayern Munich, who were recently crowned Bundesliga champions, and the Daily Mail reports that a reunion with his former teammate Stones could be on the cards this summer.

It is understood that Bayern are considering and examining a 'stunning swoop' for Stones, who would also link up with England international Harry Kane should he make the switch to Bavaria.

© Imago / News Images

Playing for Bayern under Kompany ‘a strong pull’ for Stones

A return to former club Everton has been mooted for Stones, who is said to have also attracted interest from La Liga champions Barcelona and newly-promoted Premier League side Coventry City.

However, it is claimed that Bayern would be in a strong position to fend off competition for Stones’ signature should they progress their interest in the defender.

The prospect of representing the Bundesliga champions under the leadership of Kompany would be ‘a strong pull’ for Stones, who will celebrate his 32nd birthday next week.

Bayern signed Jonathan Tah on a free transfer from Bayer Leverkusen last summer and he has played regularly at the heart of defence alongside Dayot Upamecano this season, while Kim Min-jae and Hiroki Ito are two more centre-back options at Kompany’s disposal.

It remains to be seen whether Stones will make a final decision on his club future before or after he - as expected - joins up with Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the 2026 World Cup.