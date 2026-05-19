Man City transfer news: £65m-rated Pep Guardiola defender is 'fan' of Bayern Munich ahead of summer window crisis

By Lewis Nolan | 19 May 2026 20:23

Josko Gvardiol is a fan of Bayern Munich and can picture himself leaving Manchester City for the Germans, the latest report has claimed.

The Citizens could lose out on the Premier League title on Tuesday, with anything other than a win against Bournemouth enough to guarantee Arsenal first place.

Pep Guardiola will want to end the season on a high, though his expected exit from the club in the summer could cause turmoil.

It would not be surprising if some of the Citizens' star players questioned their futures once the legendary manager departs.

SPORT1 claim that City defender Gvardiol is a fan of Bayern, and there is a chance that he could be available for a fee of €75m (£64.94m).

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Gvardiol and Pep Guardiola exit: Why Man City could face summer crisis

Losing Gvardiol would be a significant blow to City given the defender is capable of playing as both a left-back and a centre-back to a high level.

However, with Guardiola set to leave the Etihad, it is not yet clear if replacement Enzo Maresca will enjoy the same level of respect and authority over the squad.

Gvardiol would need to be replaced in the summer transfer window, but there will also be questions about whether the absence of Guardiola will impact the team's ability to sign Europe's most coveted players.

The looming outcome of the Premier League's charges against City for alleged breaches of financial rules is also likely to cause targets to second guess their desire to move to the Etihad if sanctions are applied.

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Are Bayern Munich capable of challenging PSG in Champions League?

Bayern were eliminate by Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the Champions League, losing 5-4 in France on April 28 before drawing 1-1 at home on May 6.

PSG are seen by many observers as the best team in the world, and they will be seen as favourites to win the Champions League for a second consecutive season on May 30 against Arsenal.

If Gvardiol signed for Bayern, he would add significantly to the Bavarians' backline, and boss Vincent Kompany may be able to argue next season that he has a side capable of challenging Les Parisiens and ending their European dominance.