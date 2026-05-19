How Man City could line up under Enzo Maresca with three new signings in £185m summer spending spree

By Lewis Blain | 19 May 2026 14:22 , Last updated: 19 May 2026 14:24

Manchester City are already laying the foundations for life after Pep Guardiola, with increasing focus on what a new era at the Etihad Stadium could look like.

With reports intensifying that Guardiola’s historic spell is nearing its conclusion, former assistant Enzo Maresca has emerged as the overwhelming favourite to take charge - a coach who City know intimately and one whose footballing philosophy mirrors the club’s long‑term identity.

So, if Maresca does return to Manchester, how might his City side shape up next season? Sports Mole takes a closer look below.

What can Man City fans expect from Enzo Maresca system, tactics and formation?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Maresca’s football is heavily shaped by Guardiola’s influence, but there are also clear tactical fingerprints from Manuel Pellegrini - the coach he has previously described as his “professional dad”. That blend of those two philosophies creates a distinctive style that City fans would quickly recognise.

Out of possession, Maresca prefers an aggressive, high defensive line designed to squeeze the pitch and suffocate space. His teams often hold an offside trap close to the edge of their own penalty area, aiming to compress play and force opponents into rushed decisions. It is bold, risky and requires exceptional defensive organisation.

In possession, the approach becomes far more measured. His favoured 4‑2‑3‑1 regularly morphs into a 3‑2‑2‑3, giving his side numerical superiority in central areas and allowing them to dictate the tempo. Control, patience and structured progression are central pillars of his game model.

Full‑backs play a crucial role in achieving that control. Maresca frequently inverts them into midfield to create overloads, meaning technical quality, composure and tactical intelligence are non‑negotiable.

And that specific demand could have a major influence on Manchester City’s summer recruitment strategy.

How Man City line up could look under Enzo Maresca

© Imago

GK: James Trafford

Rather than persisting with Gianluigi Donnarumma, Trafford feels a far cleaner stylistic fit. His distribution is calmer, more reliable and far better suited to Maresca’s structured build‑up patterns. A return would make tactical sense.

LB: Nico O'Reilly

O’Reilly looks tailor‑made for an inverted full‑back role. Comfortable stepping into midfield and boasting excellent technical quality, he could become a major figure for both club and country under a coach who values intelligence in possession.

CB: Marc Guehi

The January arrival has reportedly transformed City’s defensive stability. Composed on the ball and dependable in duels, Guehi fits Maresca’s high‑line, aggressive defensive approach perfectly.

CB: Abdukodir Khusanov

Alongside Guehi, Khusanov could form the long‑term backbone of City’s defence. Young, athletic and proactive, he aligns with the club’s future‑focused recruitment strategy.

RB: Givairo Read

Linked as a £25 million solution at right‑back, Read’s technical quality and comfort receiving under pressure make him an ideal candidate for Maresca’s possession‑heavy system.

CM: Enzo Fernandez

With Bernardo Silva departing and uncertainty over Rodri's future, a reunion between Maresca and Fernandez makes clear sense. The Argentine understands the demands of the system and offers elite control, though Chelsea would likely demand £90 million, if not more.

CM: Elliot Anderson

Energetic, progressive and capable of covering huge distances, Anderson profiles as a modern Premier League midfielder. With reports suggesting he is already edging towards a move, he could slot naturally into Maresca’s double pivot.

LW: Jeremy Doku

A straightforward choice on the left. Doku’s one‑versus‑one threat and ability to destabilise defensive blocks remain invaluable, and it is difficult to see Jack Grealish reclaiming the position.

CAM: Rayan Cherki

Perhaps the boldest selection. Cherki edges out Phil Foden in this projection due to his creativity, flair and ability to unlock compact defences, all qualities Maresca values highly in an attacking playmaker.

RW: Antoine Semenyo

Since arriving, Semenyo has added power, directness and unpredictability on the right flank. With limited alternatives in the squad, he naturally takes the role.

ST: Erling Haaland

No justification needed - even if Maresca typically prefers a more connective No.9, Haaland’s goalscoring output guarantees his place.

© Imago / Sportimage

On paper, this XI would require around £185 million in new additions while significantly lowering the squad’s age profile.

More importantly, it resembles a team built not just for next season, but for the beginning of a new era at City under Maresca.

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