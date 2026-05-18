Pep Guradiola future: Spaniard boss to 'quit' Manchester City after Premier League clash vs Aston Villa

By Saikat Mandal | 18 May 2026 20:44 , Last updated: 18 May 2026 20:46

Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to step down from his role as Manchester City manager at the end of the season.

The Spaniard has already cemented legendary status at the Etihad, with his extraordinary decade in charge widely regarded as the most successful era in the club’s history.

After transforming both Barcelona and Bayern Munich into dominant forces, Guardiola arrived in England and elevated Manchester City into one of the most feared teams in world football, collecting 20 major trophies along the way.

City had already tasted Premier League success before his arrival, but Guardiola took the club to an entirely different level, redefining standards of domestic dominance while finally delivering European glory.

Pep Guardiola set to quit Manchester City?

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

According to the Daily Mail, Guardiola is expected to leave his post after Sunday’s final Premier League fixture against Aston Villa.

During his time at the Etihad, the former Spanish midfielder has guided City to six Premier League titles, including an unprecedented four successive championships.

He also delivered the club’s first-ever Champions League crown, while his era-defining rivalry with Jurgen Klopp remains one of the standout narratives of modern English football.

The report suggests news of his departure has been an open secret behind the scenes for some time, with City already informing commercial partners that an announcement is imminent.

It is further claimed that confirmation could arrive on Sunday, with the club planning to honour Guardiola’s contribution during Monday’s open-top bus parade.

Who can replace Pep Guardiola?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Guardiola still has a year remaining on his contract, and there is speculation that he could remain involved with the club in some alternative capacity.

Potential successors are already being discussed, with former City assistant Enzo Maresca and current Bayern boss Vincent Kompany reportedly among the leading candidates.

City have already secured two domestic trophies this season, and Guardiola could yet add another remarkable chapter to his legacy if his side win the remaining two matches and Arsenal slip up against Crystal Palace.