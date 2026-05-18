Premier League Gameweek 37
Bournemouth
May 19, 2026 7.30pm
Vitality Stadium
Man City

Team News: Bournemouth vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Bournemouth vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Sportimage

The destiny of the Premier League title could officially be decided on Tuesday night, when Manchester City battle Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

If Arsenal beat Burnley on Monday, Pep Guardiola's men must do the same on the South Coast to take the race for glory down to the final day, while a defeat for Bournemouth would extinguish their chances of finishing in the top five of the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BOURNEMOUTH vs. MAN CITY

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Alex Jimenez (club suspension), Ryan Christie (suspended)

Doubtful: Lewis Cook (thigh), Julio Soler (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

MAN CITY

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O'Reilly; Silva, Rodri; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

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