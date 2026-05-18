Team News: Bournemouth vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 18 May 2026 19:30

The destiny of the Premier League title could officially be decided on Tuesday night, when Manchester City battle Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

If Arsenal beat Burnley on Monday, Pep Guardiola's men must do the same on the South Coast to take the race for glory down to the final day, while a defeat for Bournemouth would extinguish their chances of finishing in the top five of the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Alex Jimenez (club suspension), Ryan Christie (suspended)

Doubtful: Lewis Cook (thigh), Julio Soler (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

MAN CITY

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O'Reilly; Silva, Rodri; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland