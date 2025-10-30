Phil Foden's record vs. Bournemouth

Sports Mole takes a look at Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden's record against Bournemouth, including overall wins, goals and assists.





© Imago

Played: 8

Won: 7

Drawn: 0

Lost: 1

Goals: 5

Assists: 3

Phil Foden has faced Bournemouth competitively a total of eight times, including six meetings in the Premier League and one in the EFL Cup and FA Cup, and Man City have come away victorious on seven occasions.

The versatile midfielder has recorded five goals and three assists for Pep Guardiola's side in his eight games against the Cherries; only against Brighton & Hove Albion (nine - eight goals, one assist) and Manchester United (eight - seven goals, one assist) has he directly been involved in more goals against a single opponent in his career.

Foden drew a blank in front of goal in his first-ever meeting with Bournemouth as a 20-year-old in July 2020 when Man City secured a 2-1 home win in the Premier League, but he has since scored and/or assisted in five of his last six encounters with the Cherries.

Man City's No.47 produced a man-of-the-match display in a 2-1 EFL Cup third-round win at home to Bournemouth in September 2020, setting up debutant Liam Delap before stabbing home a late winner.

In the 2022-23 season, Foden also scored one and assisted one in both home and away Premier League encounters with the Cherries, assisting City's second goal and then scoring their third in a 4-0 home win and a 4-1 away victory.

The following campaign, a standout Player of the Year season for the midfielder, Foden scored in a thumping 6-1 home win over Bournemouth, before netting the decisive goal in a narrow 1-0 away success in February 2024.

However, Foden was unable to make the net ripple in his most recent appearance against Bournemouth in November 2024 when Man City suffered a 2-1 away defeat in the Premier League, or in the 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final success a few months later.

