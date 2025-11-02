Bournemouth's barren record at the Etihad Stadium continues as Manchester City march to a 3-1 victory, lifting the Citizens to second in the Premier League standings.

Bournemouth's barren record at the Etihad Stadium continued on Sunday evening as Manchester City marched to a 3-1 victory, lifting the Citizens to second in the Premier League standings.

Bournemouth made a bright start as Eli Junior Kroupi had the ball in the net inside the opening minute, but the goal was swiftly ruled out for offside and Man City took control from then on, with Erling Haaland soon breaking the deadlock with a clinical finish within the first 20 minutes.

The Cherries rapidly responded as Tyler Adams capitalised on Gianluigi Donnarumma's error to equalise, marking his first Premier League goal, but normal service soon resumed as Rayan Cherki and Haaland combined once again, with the latter rounding Dorde Petrovic to restore Man City's lead.

Manchester City doubled their advantage on the hour mark as Nico O'Reilly precisely placed his effort into the corner, and while Bournemouth did hold more of the ball for the remainder of the half, the Cherries were unable to break down Man City's defence as Pep Guardiola's side strolled to the 3-1 win.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Bournemouth are enjoying a stunning start to the season, but there may have been a bit of naivety in their performance against Manchester City today.

Their high-press has served them superbly well in the opening matches of the new campaign, and it did cause Man City some problems throughout the match, but playing a high line against Haaland is certainly not the best idea.

The striker is simply too strong and too fast for almost any defender in the Premier League, and giving a player of his calibre plenty of space to run into ultimately undone Bournemouth, with Haaland twice scoring after rapid breakaways forward from Manchester City.

Guardiola will be delighted with the impact of his star striker, as the Norwegian was also superb in helping Man City build forward during numerous attacks, while the manager will also be pleased with his side's defensive performance against Bournemouth, who were limited to very few chances.

Andoni Iraola will take some positives from tonight's match, such as their ability to hold the ball against Man City for extended periods, but the defeat ultimately extends Bournemouth's miserable record at the Etihad Stadium, as the Cherries are still yet to every record a win at Man City's home ground.

MANCHESTER CITY VS. BOURNEMOUTH HIGHLIGHTS

Erling Haaland goal vs. Bournemouth (17th min, Manchester City 1-0 Bournemouth)



Erling HAALAND! ? pic.twitter.com/z5qRhdz0hl

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 2, 2025

Man City have the lead, and who else but Haaland the scorer once again!

Haaland drops deep to lay off a pass inside his own half, and the ball is then lobbed into Cherki, who heads a pass through into the path of the striker's surging run forward.

Haaland bursts through the middle of the pitch, races away from the Bournemouth defence and clinically finishes underneath Petrovic and into the back of the net!

Tyler Adams goal vs. Manchester City (25th min, Manchester City 1-1 Bournemouth)



Tyler Adams strikes back for Bournemouth! ? pic.twitter.com/oJVZUAEETJ

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 2, 2025

Man City's lead did not last long - Adams equalises for Bournemouth!

Alex Scott whips a corner into the six-yard box, Donnarumma attempts to come out and punch clear, but the goalkeeper gets it all wrong and the ball drops back into the area.

Adams reacts fastest to the loose ball, volleying into the empty net and scoring a swift equaliser for the away side.

Erling Haaland goal vs. Bournemouth (33rd min, Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth)



"Haaland at the double again" ? Man City back in front! pic.twitter.com/TvavNbGaHr

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 2, 2025

Haaland scores again, he is simply unstoppable!

Manchester City work the ball through the midfield to Cherki, and the attacker lobs a first-time pass over the Bournemouth defence and into the path of Haaland.

The striker races across the Cherries defender, goes around Petrovic and slots his effort into the net from a tight angle, restoring Man City's lead.

Nico O'Reilly goal vs. Bournemouth (60th min, Manchester City 3-1 Bournemouth)



Nico O'Reilly places it perfectly for Manchester City! ? pic.twitter.com/C891INQqXp

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 2, 2025

O'Reilly doubles Man City's advantage!

Manchester City are working the ball from right to left, and Phil Foden's pass finds O'Reilly just outside the Bournemouth penalty area.

O'Reilly feints to shoot, steps into the penalty area and then drives a powerful effort past Petrovic and into the bottom right corner - a brilliant finish from Man City's left-back.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ERLING HAALAND

Unstoppable, unplayable and simply unbelievable.

Haaland's goalscoring exploits should no longer come as a surprise, but his pure brilliance in front of goal never fails to impress, and that was the case once again today as the Norwegian netted yet another brace for Manchester City.

Haaland's performance was more than just his goals today though, as the striker also stood out with his all-round play, showcasing brilliant hold-up skills on numerous occasions, including his initial layoff in the build-up to his first goal.

MANCHESTER CITY VS. BOURNEMOUTH MATCH STATS

Possession: Manchester City 48%-52% Bournemouth

Shots: Manchester City 15-8 Bournemouth

Shots on target: Manchester City 8-5 Bournemouth

Corners: Manchester City 9-4 Bournemouth

Fouls: Manchester City 8-11 Bournemouth

BEST STATS



4 - Erling Haaland is only the third player ever to score 2+ goals in four or more consecutive Premier League home appearances, after Robbie Fowler (4 across 1995/1996) and Luis Suárez (5 in 2013). Phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/vnVwLx5skH

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Manchester City will now shift their focus to the Champions League, with the Citizens set to welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Etihad Stadium for a matchday four clash in the league phase on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth will aim to immediately rebound from today's defeat when they travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa in the Premier League next weekend.

