Man City transfer news: Cityzens 'have agreement in principle' with Guardiola successor

By Axel Clody | 18 May 2026 09:00

Manchester City are already planning for life after Pep Guardiola, with reports suggesting the club have an agreement in principle with his expected successor.

Following Manchester City's 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final, Guardiola was once again pressed on his future. 'There are so many rumours about you leaving. You're not are you?' asked TNT Sports presenter Laura Woods. 'What rumours?' — Guardiola replied with a grin. 'Have a lovely evening.'

Manchester City 'have agreement with Maresca'

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Still under contract until June 2027 at the Etihad, Guardiola's future remains uncertain, with talk of an end to his cycle at the club expected either this summer or next. In any case, City appear to have already identified their man.

Enzo Maresca has long been described as the clear favourite to succeed Guardiola at Manchester City, and that picture is now coming into sharper focus. According to information from Nicolo Schira, the Italian boss has an agreement in principle with City on a deal running until June 2028, with an option for a further year.

The ball is in Guardiola's court

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That agreement would come into effect if the Spaniard elects to leave this summer, a year before his contract expires. Maresca is now waiting on that decision.

It is worth noting that the Chelsea boss knows Manchester City well, having served as Guardiola's assistant during the 2022-23 season before taking charge of Leicester (2023-24) and then the Blues (2024-26).

The remaining question is whether Maresca would be willing to wait until the summer of 2027 should Guardiola choose to see out his contract. The Italian is sure to attract interest from major European clubs in the coming transfer window, Liverpool, among others, could yet part ways with Arne Slot.