Erling Haaland's record vs. Bournemouth

Sports Mole takes a look at Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's record against Bournemouth, including overall wins, goals and assists.





© Imago

Played: 7

Won: 6

Drawn: 0

Lost: 1

Goals: 2

Assists: 1

Since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022, Haaland has faced Bournemouth competitively seven times, six in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup, and has helped the Citizens come out on top on six occasions.

City have scored an impressive 21 goals across the seven matches that Haaland has played in against the Cherries, but the Norwegian - to the surprise of many - has only contributed to three of those, scoring two and assisting one.

Haaland was unable to mark his home debut in the Premier League in August 2022 with a goal against Bournemouth, but he did register a 19th-minute assist with his first touch of the game, as the Citizens ran out comfortable 4-0 winners.

Six months later, Haaland scored his first and only goal to date against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, tapping home from close range Man City's second goal in a 4-1 victory.

The following campaign, Haaland failed to make the net ripple during the first 45 minutes of a thumping 6-1 home win against the Cherries in November 2023.

City's No.9 then played for 75 minutes in the reverse fixture at the Vitality Stadium three months later, but once again drew a blank in front of goal as teammate Phil Foden scored the only goal in a narrow 1-0 victory.

Haaland failed to score during 90 minutes in a 2-1 Premier League defeat for the Citizens in November 2024, and also a 3-1 home victory in May 2025, but he was on target in the 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final win in March 2025.

