Manchester City striker Erling Haaland closes in on a Premier League record following his side's 3-1 win against Bournemouth at the Etihad on Sunday.

Erlling Haaland became only the third player to have ever scored at least two goals in four or more consecutive Premier League home appearances, when Manchester City beat Bournemouth 3-1.

While nobody should be surprised by the goalscoring feats of the Norwegian striker, his exceptional start to the 2025-26 season is no less remarkable, with the forward having found the back of the net 17 times in 13 games.

His total also includes 13 goals in the Premier League, and no other player in the top flight has scored more than six times.

The City striker looks certain to win yet another golden boot, and his strikes against Bournemouth on Sunday evening also meant he became the third ever player to score at least two goals in four or more consecutive Premier League home games after Liverpool greats Robbie Fowler (four) and Luis Suarez (five).

Haaland's next home league game is against Liverpool on Sunday, and he would then need to score twice against Leeds United on Nvember 29 to claim the record outright.

Is Erling Haaland the greatest goalscorer in Premier League history?

To be considered the greatest goalscorer in the history of the Premier League, Haaland statistically still has some way to go, with his tally of 98 goals still 162 behind the total the division's leading scorer Alan Shearer managed in his career (260).

However, it should be noted that the City striker averages 0.91 goals per 90 in the Premier League, whereas Shearer averaged 0.57 goals per 90 during his time as a player.

Haaland already boasts the record for most goals scored in a single league season (36), and if he continues at his current pace, he would end the 2025-26 campaign with 49 Premier League goals.

The 25-year-old must continue to perform at a high level if he is to be considered the greatest scorer in the history of the division, but his historic numbers are impossible to ignore.

Can Erling Haaland guide Manchester City to the Premier League title?

Following their win against Bournemouth, the Citizens are now in second place with 19 points, six points behind first-placed Arsenal, and one point ahead of third-placed Liverpool.

The Gunners will almost certainly drop points between now and the end of the season, but City's defence has not yet proven they can perform well enough to capitalise.

Pep Guardiola's team have conceded eight times in 10 games, whereas Arsenal have conceded on just three occasions, and they have looked vulnerable against pacey attacks.

Additionally, Haaland may have scored 13 times for the club in the Premier League but no other City player has scored more than once, and it is difficult to see how the team can cope if the Norwegian striker picked up an injury.

If other players find ways of contributing in the forward line, perhaps Haaland's impressive form up front could mask any weaknesses at the back, though they will still face a difficult battle to win the title.

