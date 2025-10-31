Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Manchester City and Bournemouth.

© Imago

Separated by just two points and three places in the top five of the Premier League table, Manchester City and Bournemouth prepare for a blockbuster battle at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's men return home trailing their visitors in the top-flight rankings as a result of their dismal 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa last weekend, already their third loss of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

However, the Sky Blues partially atoned for those mistakes in midweek, reaching the EFL Cup quarter-finals by virtue of a 3-1 win over Swansea City as Omar Marmoush, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku found the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth have had a week to recover from their 2-0 top-flight success over Nottingham Forest, which moved them onto 18 points from nine matches - their most ever at this stage of a Premier League season.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Manchester City and Bournemouth.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 24

Bournemouth wins: 1

Draws: 2

Man City wins: 21

Manchester City's record against Bournemouth is nothing short of exceptional, as they have won an impressive 21 times and have drawn two of their 24 meetings with the Cherries across all competitions.

Bournemouth failed to win any of their first 21 encounters with the Citizens, including each of their first 20 league meetings, the most one side has ever faced another without ever winning in English Football League history.

However, the Cherries celebrated their first triumph over Man City in November 2024, when Andoni Iraola's side secured an impressive 2-1 home victory in the Premier League courtesy of goals from Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson, but the Sky Blues gained revenge a few months later with an identical FA Cup quarter-final win.

Bournemouth and Man City butted heads for the very first time back in December 1987 when the Citizens won 2-0 away from home in the old Division Two, before securing maximum points in the reverse fixture by the same scoreline two months later.

Man City won each of their first 14 Premier League meetings with Bournemouth, following the Cherries' promotion to the top flight in 2015, by an aggregate score of 45-7 - the best 100% record any team has had against another in English top-flight history.

The Citizens scored four or more goals in seven Premier League games against Bournemouth during this run, including a thumping 6-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium in November 2023 - their biggest-ever win over the Cherries to date.

The most recent meeting between these two clubs took place in May 2025 when Man City secured a 3-1 home victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League courtesy of goals from Omar Marmoush, Bernardo Silva and Nico Gonzalez.

Raheem Sterling is the highest-scoring player in this fixture with nine goals in as many Premier League games for Man City, while Phil Foden and Sergio Aguero are next on the list with five goals each.

Last 20 meetings

May 20, 2025: Man City 3-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Mar 30, 2025: Bournemouth 1-2 Man City (FA Cup Quarter-Finals)

Nov 2, 2024: Bournemouth 2-1 Man City (Premier League)

Feb 24, 2024: Bournemouth 0-1 Man City (Premier League)

Nov 04, 2023: Man City 6-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Feb 25, 2023: Bournemouth 1-4 Man City (Premier League)

Aug 13, 2022: Man City 4-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Sep 24, 2020: Man City 2-1 Bournemouth (EFL Cup Third Round)

Jul 15, 2020: Man City 2-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Aug 25, 2019: Bournemouth 1-3 Man City (Premier League)

Mar 02, 2019: Bournemouth 0-1 Man City (Premier League)

Dec 01, 2018: Man City 3-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Dec 23, 2017: Man City 4-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Aug 26, 2017: Bournemouth 1-2 Man City (Premier League)

Feb 13, 2017: Bournemouth 0-2 Man City (Premier League)

Sep 17, 2016: Man City 4-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Apr 02, 2016: Bournemouth 0-4 Man City (Premier League)

Oct 17, 2015: Man City 5-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Feb 13, 1999: Bournemouth 0-0 Man City (Second Division)

Sep 08, 1998: Man City 2-1 Bournemouth (Second Division)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

May 20, 2025: Man City 3-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Nov 2, 2024: Bournemouth 2-1 Man City (Premier League)

Feb 24, 2024: Bournemouth 0-1 Man City (Premier League)

Nov 04, 2023: Man City 6-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Feb 25, 2023: Bournemouth 1-4 Man City (Premier League)

Aug 13, 2022: Man City 4-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Jul 15, 2020: Man City 2-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Aug 25, 2019: Bournemouth 1-3 Man City (Premier League)

Mar 02, 2019: Bournemouth 0-1 Man City (Premier League)

Dec 01, 2018: Man City 3-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

No Data Analysis info