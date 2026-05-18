Premier League 2025-26 awards: Vote for your Player of the Season, Best Signing and more

The destiny of the Premier League title is still yet to be decided, but the end-of-season awards are rolling in, and now you have the chance to have your say.
Voting for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards has officially opened, giving our audience the opportunity to select their standout - and less-than-standout - performers in a wide variety of categories.
Is Bruno Fernandes your Player of the Season? Has there been a worse signing than Alexander Isak? Has Igor Thiago dethroned Erling Haaland as the best striker in the Premier League?
You can vote for all that and more by filling in your selections below - voting will remain open until 11pm UK time on Sunday, May 24, after which the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!
Readers’ Awards
Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26
Vote for your winners across 11 categories — all optional
Thank you for voting!
Your votes have been recorded. Check back on Sports Mole soon to find out who our readers crowned the winners of the 2025‑26 season.Sports Mole Readers’ Awards 2025‑26
Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26Voting opens Monday, May 18
Voting for the Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26 is not yet open. Come back on Monday, May 18 at 6am BST to cast your votes across all 11 categories.
Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26Voting has now closed
Thank you to everyone who took part in the Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26. Voting closed on Sunday, May 24 at 11pm BST. Winners will be announced on Monday, May 25.Results announced Monday, May 25