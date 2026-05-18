Premier League 2025-26 awards: Vote for your Player of the Season, Best Signing and more

By Ben Knapton | 18 May 2026 06:00 , Last updated: 18 May 2026 06:00

The destiny of the Premier League title is still yet to be decided, but the end-of-season awards are rolling in, and now you have the chance to have your say.

Voting for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards has officially opened, giving our audience the opportunity to select their standout - and less-than-standout - performers in a wide variety of categories.

Is Bruno Fernandes your Player of the Season? Has there been a worse signing than Alexander Isak? Has Igor Thiago dethroned Erling Haaland as the best striker in the Premier League?

You can vote for all that and more by filling in your selections below - voting will remain open until 11pm UK time on Sunday, May 24, after which the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!