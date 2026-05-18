World Cup: Why 40-year-old Manuel Neuer is set to come out of Germany retirement this summer

By Axel Clody | 18 May 2026 11:03

Manuel Neuer could be set to come out of international retirement and represent Germany at the 2026 World Cup at the age of 40. According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, boss Julian Nagelsmann has not only included the iconic goalkeeper in his preliminary squad but intends to use him as first choice at the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Neuer stepped away from international football in 2024 following the European Championship, with his final appearance for Germany coming in the quarter-final elimination against Spain.

Since then, the experienced shot-stopper had focused solely on club duties at Bayern Munich until, impressed by Neuer's recent form and conscious of the gap left in the squad, Nagelsmann sought a meeting with the veteran and reportedly offered him the number one shirt, proving decisive in convincing him to agree to one final chapter.

Several factors explain why the move makes sense.

Neuer continues to shine at Bayern Munich

© Imago / Lackovic

Despite his age, Neuer has produced another impressive season at Bayern Munich. With the Bundesliga title secured once more, the Germany legend delivered exactly what was expected of him. In 22 league appearances, he kept seven clean sheets and conceded 20 goals, an average of less than one per match.

His minutes were reduced during March following a muscular injury, but whenever called upon he demonstrated that his qualities remain fully intact. One performance in particular stands out. In Bayern Munich's Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid, Neuer was at fault for one of the Spanish side's goals, yet proved decisive in keeping his team out of danger overall.

In the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu — which Bayern Munich won 2-1 — Neuer was named man of the match and produced no fewer than nine important saves, five of them inside the penalty area. That kind of test closely mirrors, in terms of atmosphere and level, what the World Cup demands, and few know that better than Neuer himself. His form convinced the club to hand him a new one-year contract extension.

Neuer's absence left a void Germany could not fill

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo Players Images

Beyond his 2025-26 club form, Neuer also benefits from the fact that his own retirement created a gap that Germany have struggled to address. After he stepped away in 2024, Marc-Andre ter Stegen took over as first choice, but a series of injuries has cost the Barcelona man his starting spot at club level and disrupted his expected run of starts at Girona, where he has been based since January.

In his absence, Alexander Nubel of Stuttgart and Oliver Baumann of Hoffenheim were used, but neither carries the same weight as Neuer. With experience of four World Cups and a winners' medal from 2014, the Bayern Munich shot-stopper will bring the defensive certainty Nagelsmann's side requires, as well as technical and vocal leadership on the pitch.

His return is expected to be confirmed on Thursday (21 May), when Nagelsmann announces his 26-man World Cup squad. Germany have been drawn in Group E alongside Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador.