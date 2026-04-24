Chelsea next manager: Blues view national team head coach as 'dream' candidate for Stamford Bridge role

By Carter White | 24 Apr 2026 13:57

Chelsea are reportedly interested in bringing Julian Nagelsmann to Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The Blues are looking for a new head coach following the sacking of Liam Rosenior earlier in the week, with the former Hull City boss surviving just 106 days in the West London role before being dismissed.

The axe was swung on Rosenior following Chelsea's 3-0 loss at the home of Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night, when the manager openly criticised his squad's lack of effort and hinted at mentality problems.

The Club World Cup champions are in the process of finding a suitable successor as the new season approaches, with ex-Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso said to be a possible arrival.

The Spaniard was relieved of his Los Blancos duties earlier in the campaign after failing to win over a star-studded dressing room containing big personalities such as Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

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Nagelsmann is Chelsea's 'dream' appointment

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea have a clear favourite to take the reins at Stamford Bridge during the 2026-27 season, in which the West Londoners may be starved of any European football.

The report claims that the Blues want to bring Germany head coach Nagelsmann to the Premier League, with the 38-year-old supposedly the club's 'dream appointment' following the dismissal of Rosenior.

It is understood that the former Bayern Munich boss rejected the chance to join Chelsea in 2023, however, it is said that he remains a huge admirer of the club and only snubbed the offer due to reservations over certain plans.

Nagelsmann is not the only possible arrival at the Blues, who are considering a number of current Premier League managers, including departing Bournemouth man Andoni Iraola after his impressive stint on the South Coast.

Dubbed the 'new Nagelsmann' by some, Matthias Jaissle of Al Ahli and Al-Hilal boss Simone Inzaghi are also being considered by Chelsea, with the latter previously guiding Inter Milan to the Serie A title in 2023-24.

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Nagelsmann's summer assignment

Whilst potentially flattered by the emerging interest from Premier League giants Chelsea for his services, Nagelsmann will be fully focused on delivering success in his current role over the summer.

The 38-year-old is preparing to lead his nation at the 2026 World Cup across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with Germany amongst a group of countries who are serious contenders for the trophy.

Die Mannschaft have an interesting-looking group stage ahead of them in June, when they will take to the pitch against tournament debutants Curacao, Ivory Coast and South American dark horses Ecuador.