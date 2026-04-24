Chelsea news: 'Those players do not deserve to play for Chelsea' - Leboeuf's scathing verdict

By Axel Clody | 24 Apr 2026 11:06

Frank Leboeuf has joined the growing chorus of criticism surrounding a Chelsea side in the throes of a crisis. The Blues remain winless and goalless over their last five matches — a dismal run not seen since 1912 — and the France 1998 World Cup winner has pulled no punches in targeting two of their leading players.

For the ex-defender, the club's two record signings, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, lack the leadership required to represent the Stamford Bridge club. The Argentinian has also found himself at the centre of controversy after indicating he would like a move to Real Madrid.

Leboeuf tears into record-signing duo

© Imago / Sportimage

Fernandez's name was likewise linked with rivals Manchester City on Thursday by The Athletic, a further suggestion that the Argentinian could indeed be heading out of London.

Leboeuf also argued that Chelsea's midfield is one of the team's chief problems, despite a combined £218m (€257m) investment in the department. In his view, neither Fernandez nor Caicedo were able to dictate the tempo against the Seagulls.

'We have been players and we can see,' Leboeuf told ESPN FC. 'My former team-mate and compatriot Marcel Desailly two days ago said what we keep on saying what we have been saying. We do not have leaders in that team. We need a goalkeeper as a leader, we need a centre-half, we need a midfielder.'

Leboeuf demands summer clearout

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The former defender also drew comparisons between the current crop and the idols he shared a dressing room with between 1996 and 2001. He believes today's players do not appreciate the weight of the Chelsea shirt, nor the responsibility of leading the team through delicate moments.

'Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are not leaders. I'm sorry, I've seen leaders,' Leboeuf continued. 'I've played with Dennis Wise, I've played with Craig Burley, I've played with Roberto Di Matteo in the middle of the park. They were leaders. I don't even talk about defenders like Marcel Desailly, Steve Clarke and up front with Vialli, Gullit, Zola, those players who were successful at my time, and I don't even talk about after what we saw (under Roman Abramovich). But now enough is enough. Tthose players don't deserve to play for Chelsea right now. They're not good enough.'

'What can be changed now, I do not know. But next year, please to the board, buy leaders. Otherwise Chelsea will never be the Chelsea we have known,' he concluded.

With four rounds of the Premier League still to play, the Blues' hopes of reaching European competition via the domestic route could be limited to a spot in next season's Europa League. Chelsea now sit seventh on 48 points, having been overtaken by Brighton on 50.