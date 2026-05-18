Man United set to announce new contract for "very important" player ahead of busy summer transfer window

By Matt Law | 18 May 2026 11:07 , Last updated: 18 May 2026 11:10

Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton is reportedly set to sign a new one-year deal at Old Trafford.

Heaton returned to Man United in the summer of 2021, and he has only made three appearances in his five seasons back at Old Trafford in his role as a number three goalkeeper.

However, the 40-year-old is seen as a key presence at the club, with Red Devils midfielder Casemiro recently addressing the importance of the Englishman.

“He is very important. Very important for us. He pushes the training, he pushes in the game, of course, he doesn’t play, but he pushes every time. For me, everyone needs this guy; he helps the room so much," Casemiro said on the Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel last week.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Heaton 'to sign' new one-year deal at Man United

Heaton's current deal is due to expire at the end of June, but according to The Sun, the veteran is preparing to pen a new one-year contract with the Red Devils.

Senne Lammens will once again be Man United's number one goalkeeper next season, but number two Altay Bayindir is set to depart, potentially securing a return to Turkey.

Man United are also looking to move Andre Onana on, with the Cameroon international spending the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Trabzonspor following a difficult period at Old Trafford.

The 20-time English champions allegedly want Heaton to again be the number three next season, with another goalkeeper brought in to replace Bayindir.

Heaton came through the youth system at Man United and was on their first-team books between 2005 and 2010, but he failed to make a single senior appearance for the club.

© Imago

Heaton has only made three first-team appearances for Man United

Following permanent spells at Cardiff City, Bristol City, Burnley and Aston Villa, Heaton returned to Man United in the summer of 2021, and he made one appearance for the club during the 2021-22 season before a further two outings came in 2022-23.

However, Heaton has not made a single Premier League appearance for the club.

It is shaping up to be a very busy summer transfer for Man United, with as many as six first-team signings potentially being made, including three central midfielders.

Man United have secured a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign, while they have also guaranteed third spot in the Premier League table ahead of their final game of the season away to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.