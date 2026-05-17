Man United 3-2 Nottingham Forest: Premier League reveal why Bryan Mbeumo handball did not see Matheus Cunha goal ruled out

By Lewis Nolan | 17 May 2026 16:15 , Last updated: 17 May 2026 16:18

The Premier League Match Centre has said that Matheus Cunha's goal for Manchester United against Nottinghwm Forest stood because Bryan Mbeumo's handball was deemed accidental.

Michael Carrick led his side out at Old Trafford for the final time in 2025-26 on Sunday, and he oversaw a 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest.

Bruno Fernandes produced two assists and equalled the league's record, but the biggest talking point was arguably the decision to award Cunha's goal in the 55th minute despite the fact Bryan Mbeumo cradled the ball in his arm moments prior.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), the Premier League Match Centre revealed referee Michael Salisbury thought the offence was accidental, saying: "After VAR review, the referee stuck with the original decision to award a goal to Manchester United.

"Referee announcement: 'After review, the decision of goal stands because the handball offence is accidental, therefore the final decision is goal.'"

The goal was a pivotal moment in the match as Forest had drawn level in the 53rd minute, and had the goal been ruled out, United may have not been able to regain momentum and score their third.

#MUNNFO – 55’



After VAR review, the referee stuck with the original decision to award a goal to Manchester United.



Referee announcement: “After review, the decision of goal stands because the handball offence is accidental, therefore the final decision is goal.” — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) May 17, 2026

Referee and VAR scandals: Human error but a step forward?

Fans across the country have often complained that referees have become too reliant on VAR interventions, arguing that they too often overturn decisions once they have been sent over to the monitor for a review.

West Ham United were infuriated by the decision to chalk off their late goal against Arsenal last weekend, while the referee also failed to award a penalty kick for a number of possible fouls in the box.

Pundits like Gary Neville criticised Salisbury for his decision to stick with the initial call of goal on Sunday, and many other observers have agreed with the former pro.

However, while Salisbury may have made an error to not follow the advice of VAR, perhaps the game would benefit overall from more instances of referees coming to their own conclusions.

"It's handball, it's as simple as that!"



Micah Richards and Roy Keane "confused" by the decision to overrule a handball on Mbeumo in the build-up to Cunha's goal. pic.twitter.com/S9uFJwIHXa — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 17, 2026

VAR future: Should Premier League scrap video technology?

Prior to the beginning of matchweek 37, it was revealed that the Premier League lost 19 hours of play to VAR interventions, the equivalent of 12 matches.

That figure was the most of any European league at the time, and there have also been 23 errors according to the Premier League's Key Match Incidents panel, a 35% increase on last season.

Additional technology can always be beneficial, but it would be unthinkable to continue forward without making major changes to how games are refereed given the apparent level of inconsistency.