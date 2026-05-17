Arsenal transfer news: Morten Hjulmand has 'agreement' in place amid Gunners, Man United interest

By Darren Plant | 17 May 2026 12:50

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand reportedly has a transfer 'agreement' in place ahead of the summer window.

The Denmark international has been heavily linked with a move to the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United ahead of 2026-27.

That is a result of the impact that he has had during his three years at Sporting, helping the club to two Portuguese titles.

A total of 10 goals and 12 assists have come from 140 appearances, the Denmark international now at a stage where he has two years left on his contract.

Amid ongoing speculation regarding his future, Correio da Manha suggests that developments are expected in due course.

© Imago

What transfer 'agreement' does Hjulmand have in place?

The report alleges that the 26-year-old made an agreement with Sporting earlier this year that he would be allowed to leave Estadio Jose Alvalade at the end of the season.

That was a consequence of Sporting chiefs preventing Hjulmand from taking any opportunities that materialised during the winter market.

Sporting wanted Hjulmand to help their bid to retain the Primeira Liga title, only to end up finishing in second place to Porto in the Portuguese top-flight table.

Although a place in the Champions League has been secured, that is seemingly unlikely to stop Hjulmand from taking on a new challenge.

© Imago

How much could Hjulmand cost this summer?

Hjulmand is said to have an official release clause of €80m (£69.78m).

However, with two years left on his contract, it would be unrealistic for Sporting to expect that buy-out option to be activated.

There is allegedly an understanding that proposals worth €40m (£34.89m) may be accepted by Sporting chiefs.

Arsenal, Man United, and also Manchester City, may be prepared to make such a bid, particularly the latter two clubs who are in need of midfield reinforcements.