Burnley vs. Arsenal: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Burnley and Arsenal, the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

The wind is in Burnley and Arsenal's sails ahead of Saturday's Premier League scrap at Turf Moor, where both the Clarets and the Gunners endeavour to extend pleasing runs of form.

Scott Parker's newly-promoted boys have claimed back-to-back victories over Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last two gameweeks, allowing them to move five points clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are on an exceptional eight-game winning run across all tournaments, keeping clean sheets in each of their last six and opening up a four-point lead at the Premier League summit.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 115

Burnley wins: 34

Draws: 24

Arsenal wins: 57

Back when Arsenal were prefixed with Woolwich, the Gunners were subjected to several beatings at the hands of Burnley, who thrashed the North London club 6-1 in their inaugural meeting in the 1895-96 FA Cup and 5-0 in their first-ever league battle one year later.

However, the three-time Premier League winners have since enjoyed a steady streak of dominance against their Lancashire foes, triumphing in 57 of their 115 games across all tournaments, while playing out 24 draws and suffering 34 losses.

Burnley would dominate this fixture again in the 1920s and 1960s, but during the Premier League era (1992 and onwards), the Clarets have only ever won two of their 22 matches against the Gunners across all tournaments.

The most recent of those successes was a shock 1-0 victory at the Emirates in December 2020 - Burnley's first and only Premier League win over Arsenal to date - while the second was a 2008-09 EFL Cup win against a juvenile Arsene Wenger team.

Since being slain at the Emirates five years ago, Arsenal have gone unbeaten in each of their last five matches against the Clarets, claiming three victories and playing out two stalemates with their less revered foes.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners ran riot in a 5-0 Turf Moor trouncing in February 2024, prior to which they also strode to a 3-1 Emirates win over the Clarets in November 2023, and they are yet to suffer a Premier League defeat to Burnley away from home.

Between March 2010 and August 2019, Arsenal strung together an exceptional 11-game winning sequence against Burnley in all competitions, a run that was snapped in a goalless draw in North London in February 2020.

The biggest margin of victory in this fixture also belongs to the men in red and white, who obliterated Burnley 7-1 in a 1937 FA Cup fifth-round game, thanks in no small part to four goals from Ted Drake.

Last 20 meetings

Feb 17, 2024: Burnley 0-5 Arsenal (Premier League)

Nov 11, 2023: Arsenal 3-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Jan 23, 2022: Arsenal 0-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Sep 18, 2021: Burnley 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Mar 06, 2021: Burnley 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 13, 2020: Arsenal 0-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Feb 02, 2020: Burnley 0-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Aug 17, 2019: Arsenal 2-1 Burnley (Premier League)

May 12, 2019: Burnley 1-3 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 22, 2018: Arsenal 3-1 Burnley (Premier League)

May 06, 2018: Arsenal 5-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Nov 26, 2017: Burnley 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Jan 22, 2017: Arsenal 2-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Oct 02, 2016: Burnley 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Jan 30, 2016: Arsenal 2-1 Burnley (FA Cup)

Apr 11, 2015: Burnley 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Nov 01, 2014: Arsenal 3-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Mar 06, 2010: Arsenal 3-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Dec 16, 2009: Burnley 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Mar 08, 2009: Arsenal 3-0 Burnley (FA Cup)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Feb 17, 2024: Burnley 0-5 Arsenal (Premier League)

Nov 11, 2023: Arsenal 3-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Jan 23, 2022: Arsenal 0-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Sep 18, 2021: Burnley 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Mar 06, 2021: Burnley 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 13, 2020: Arsenal 0-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Feb 02, 2020: Burnley 0-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Aug 17, 2019: Arsenal 2-1 Burnley (Premier League)

May 12, 2019: Burnley 1-3 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 22, 2018: Arsenal 3-1 Burnley (Premier League)

