Arsenal transfer news: Gabriel Jesus valuation 'revealed' amid Serie A links

By Saikat Mandal | 17 May 2026 08:40

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Jesus is reportedly facing an uncertain future, with a summer departure no longer entirely out of the question.

The Brazilian striker joined the Gunners from Manchester City in 2022 and has scored 31 goals in 122 appearances across all competitions for the North London side.

The 29-year-old has endured a difficult period with recurring injury problems over the past two seasons, and with his current contract entering its final year, uncertainty continues to grow over whether Arsenal will offer him an extension.

Jesus has managed just five goals in all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign following his return from an ACL injury, and he has looked some way off the sharp, dynamic forward who made such an immediate impact after arriving from City.

The former Palmeiras striker has now fallen behind Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz in the pecking order, while speculation over his future intensified further after he was left out of Arsenal’s matchday squad against West Ham.

Arsenal set valuation for Gabriel Jesus

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Although Jesus has previously spoken of his desire to remain at Arsenal, there has also long been an emotional pull toward eventually returning to Brazil.

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal would be open to selling the striker for a fee in the region of £30m, though his wage demands could complicate any potential move.

AC Milan are reportedly interested in the Brazilian, while Juventus have also been linked.

Gabriel Jesus likely to leave in the summer window

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

At his best, Jesus has embodied the archetype of the modern striker — a forward whose influence extends far beyond goals alone.

The Brazilian's pace, intelligent movement, ability to drift into channels, combine in tight spaces, and create openings for teammates made him a hugely important tactical piece in Mikel Arteta’s system.

Unfortunately, repeated knee injuries appear to have taken a significant physical toll, with the explosive sharpness and unpredictability that once defined his game no longer consistently visible.

Arsenal are expected to sign another striker this summer, and there remains a realistic possibility that both Jesus and Havertz could be moved on as part of a broader squad reset aimed at lowering the wage bill and making room for fresh arrivals.

The Gunners have also been linked in recent months with Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid, although prising him away would likely require another enormous financial commitment.