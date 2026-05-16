Arsenal lineup vs. Burnley: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Martin Odegaard starts

By Ben Knapton | 16 May 2026 11:09 , Last updated: 16 May 2026 11:19

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard is in line for a return to the first XI when the Gunners host Burnley in Monday night's Premier League fixture.

The Norway international changed the game during his cameo last weekend, providing the assist for Leandro Trossard's decisive strike in a crucial 1-0 victory over West Ham United.

At the same time, Eberechi Eze struggled to make the desired impact, so the England international could now make way for his captain, as Odegaard leads Arsenal out at home for the final time this season.

Eze would be a viable starter on the left, but Trossard will not be demoted after his winner in last weekend's derby, and the same goes for Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres, who could join an exclusive club of goalscoring Gunners.

Gyokeres has scored nine of his 14 top-flight goals this term at the Emirates, and only three Arsenal players have ever scored 10+ home goals in their debut Premier League campaign with the club; Thierry Henry, Olivier Giroud and Alexandre Lacazette.

While Eze is at risk of the axe, compatriots Declan Rice and Myles Lewis-Skelly are expected to continue in the double pivot, the former operating in his favoured midfield role after last weekend's failed right-back experiment.

Instead, Cristhian Mosquera should replace the injured Ben White and Jurrien Timber, while Piero Hincapie is also likely to come in for Riccardo Calafiori after the Italian was also forced off at West Ham.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Gyokeres

> Click here to see how Burnley could line up against Arsenal

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