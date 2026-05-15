Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Burnley: Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White latest

By Ben Knapton | 15 May 2026 07:08 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 07:09

Edging ever closer to a first Premier League crown since 2004, Arsenal play their final home match of the season on Monday night, when already-relegated Burnley visit the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta's men could have sealed the title in this game had Manchester City slipped up against Crystal Palace, but the Sky Blues' 3-0 midweek triumph ensured that the race for glory would continue a little while longer.

However, if the Gunners prevail against the Clarets and Man City fail to beat Bournemouth on Tuesday, the title party can begin in North London.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's injury and suspension news ahead of the clash with Burnley, who managed a respectable 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in gameweek 36.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Coming off worse in a 50-50 challenge with West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville during last weekend's 1-0 win over West Ham United, Ben White has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an MCL injury, one that could also extinguish his World Cup chances.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: May 18 (vs. Burnley)

Riccardo Calafiori's half-time withdrawal at the London Stadium was originally thought to have been tactical, but Arteta then admitted at full time that the Italian had picked up a new injury.

The exact nature of Calafiori's concern is unclear, but Arteta is hopeful that the issue is minor and that he will be available to face the Clarets.

© Iconsport / Orange Pictures, Orange Pics BV / Alamy

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: May 18 (vs. Burnley)

Jurrien Timber has unexpectedly been missing for almost two months with a groin injury, although he has made progress in recent days and has a slim chance of making the squad on Monday.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Mikel Merino is a bit further away in his rehabilitation from a foot injury, and the Spaniard will not be involved on Monday, but he has not been ruled out of the last day of the season - or the Champions League final - just yet.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players banned for this match.

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Arsenal vs. Burnley: