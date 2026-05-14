Premier League Player of the Season: David Raya eyeing history as three Arsenal stars feature among eight nominees

By Ben Sully | 14 May 2026 17:12 , Last updated: 14 May 2026 17:16

Arsenal are represented by David Raya, Gabriel Magalhaes and Declan Rice on the list of nominations for the Premier League Player of the Season.

The Gunners are leading the way at the top of the Premier League table, boasting a two-point lead over second-placed Manchester City with two games to play.

While it has been a team effort this season, Raya, Gabriel and Rice have been standout performers in an Arsenal side looking to win the Premier League title for the first time since 2003-04.

Raya has already secured a third consecutive Golden Glove award, having recorded 18 clean sheets in 36 top-flight matches this season.

The 30-year-old is now bidding to become the first-ever Spanish player to win the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Gabriel has also played a key role in a side that boasts the best defensive record, and he has also chipped in with three goals.

Rice has been a key figure in the middle of the park, and his leadership has been crucial to the title fight, particularly in recent weeks.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Haaland, Fernandes feature among nominations

The Premier League's leading scorer, Erling Haaland, will compete with the Arsenal trio for the league's top individual award.

The Manchester City forward is in a strong position to win his third Premier League Golden Boot after netting 26 goals in 34 league games.

Haaland's Man City teammate, Antoine Semenyo, is nominated for his eye-catching performances for two clubs this term.

The Ghana international has scored nine goals and provided three assists since he completed a January move to Man City from Bournemouth, where he registered 13 goal contributions in the first half of the season

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is also on the list of nominees, largely due to his impressive tally of 19 assists, seven more than any other player in the top flight.

The 31-year-old has also netted eight league goals to help his team secure Champions League qualification.

Who else features on the Premier League Player of the Season shortlist?

Premier League Player of the Season nominees Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal) Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) Erling Haaland (Manchester City) David Raya (Arsenal) Declan Rice (Arsenal) Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City) Igor Thiago (Brentford)

Unsurprisingly, Brentford forward Igor Thiago has made the cut after scoring 22 goals in 36 Premier League matches.

The Brazilian's significant contribution makes up 42% of the 52 goals scored by Keith Andrews's side this term.

Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White is also among the eight-man shortlist after firing his team to safety with 13 goals and four assists.

Fans have until midday (BST) on Monday, 18 May to vote for their preferred winner via the Premier League website.

The final winner will be determined by the combination of fan votes and those from a panel of football experts.