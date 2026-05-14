Arsenal injury latest: Mikel Arteta delivers hopeful update on key defender before Burnley clash

By Ben Sully | 14 May 2026 16:28 , Last updated: 14 May 2026 16:35

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed Jurrien Timber has a "chance" to be fit for the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30.

The Dutchman has been out of action since sustaining a groin injury in the win over Everton on March 14.

Timber's absence created the opportunity for Ben White to enjoy a run in the starting lineup, only for the England international to pick up a knee injury in the recent win over West Ham United.

White will miss Arsenal's final three competitive games of the season and is a major doubt for the World Cup.

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Timber in race to play in Champions League final

Like White, Timber will miss Arsenal's final two Premier League games, leaving Arteta without his best two right-backs for the closing stages of the title race.

However, the Arsenal boss has not ruled out the possibility of Timber returning in time for the Champions League final in Budapest.

Speaking ahead of Monday's clash with Burnley, Arteta said. “There is a chance, but how big that chance is, I cannot tell you.

"I’m being completely honest. He’s going to try to do everything he can to convert that chance as high as possible in the shortest possible period. And that’s the challenge ahead.

"He’s progressed a little bit in the last few days. He’s feeling better.

"We’re going to try to get him available as quickly as possible. But he’s obviously been out now for a while, unfortunately. He’s such an important player for us - we all know that - and he’s doing everything that he possibly can to help the team in any capacity."

In the meantime, Cristhian Mosquera is widely expected to start at right-back for Arsenal's crucial Premier League fixtures against Burnley and Crystal Palace.

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Arteta delivers late on Calafiori injury

Arteta may have an issue on the opposite side of his backline, with Riccardo Calafiori in a race to prove his fitness for Monday's outing at the Emirates Stadium.

Calafiori had to be replaced at half time at the London Stadium due to an unspecified injury problem.

In his latest update, Arteta said: “We don’t know whether he’s going to be available now.

"We still have days ahead. Hopefully, it’s nothing serious. We’ll have to wait and see how he reacts.”

Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League table was reduced to two points following Manchester City's 3-0 win over Palace on Wednesday.

The Gunners know that Pep Guardiola's side cannot catch them if they win their final two fixtures of the Premier League season.