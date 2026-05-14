Chelsea injury news: Robert Sanchez, Alejandro Garnacho, Pedro Neto updates provided ahead of FA Cup final

By Darren Plant | 14 May 2026 14:10

Interim Chelsea head coach Calum McFarlane has suggested that Robert Sanchez, Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto are all available for the FA Cup final.

The Blues will make the trip to Wembley Stadium to face Manchester City looking to end a five-year winless streak against Pep Guardiola's side.

At a time when Chelsea could end the weekend in the bottom half of the Premier League table, they have also been contending with a number of fitness issues.

Garnacho and Neto have missed the double-header with Nottingham Forest and Liverpool due to muscle issues.

Meanwhile, Sanchez was absent from the squad that travelled to Anfield last weekend due to a head injury sustained during the second half versus Forest.

© Imago / Sportimage

McFarlane delivers Chelsea injury update

However, speaking at a press conference on Thursday, McFarlane gave the impression that the trio would all feature in his squad for the showpiece occasion.

He told reporters: "Pedro Neto and Ale Garnacho have trained well this week. Looking hopeful for them."

On Sanchez, McFarlane added: "Yep. Same news as the other lads, to be honest. He's trained really well this week so we will see on Saturday."

McFarlane also revealed that Reece James and Levi Colwill are currently in line to be available after their return from long-term injuries.

Colwill has played 45 and 90 minutes respectively against Forest and Liverpool after spending the season sidelined with a serious knee injury.

James had not featured since March 14 before he came through the final half-hour of the Liverpool game last weekend.

© Iconsport / PA Images

McFarlane left with selection dilemmas

Providing that Sanchez is passed fit, McFarlane must decide whether to recall the Spaniard in place of Filip Jorgensen.

>Click here to see the other four selection dilemmas that McFarlane must contend with ahead of the FA Cup Final