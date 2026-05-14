Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'stepping up' pursuit of £50m Man Utd target who 'ticks a lot of boxes'

By Lewis Blain | 14 May 2026 13:05

Chelsea are pushing forward with plans for midfield additions this summer, with Alex Scott now emerging as a serious target.

The AFC Bournemouth star has attracted widespread interest following an impressive campaign on the south coast and is now firmly on the radar at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are not alone, though, with Manchester United among the clubs also closely tracking his development ahead of a potentially busy summer window.

Chelsea ready to launch Alex Scott move

© Imago / Sportimage

The Blues are 'stepping up' their pursuit of Scott after internal discussions over the midfielder intensified in recent weeks, according to TEAMtalk.

The 22-year-old gem has developed into one of Bournemouth’s standout performers under Chelsea-linked manager Andoni Iraola, with his energetic displays and technical quality earning recognition beyond club football.

Scott has also caught the eye of England boss Thomas Tuchel and is now reportedly in contention for a place in England’s 2026 World Cup plans.

How much will Alex Scott cost this summer?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Bournemouth are fully aware of the growing interest and are keen to avoid finding themselves in a difficult position contract-wise.

Scott currently has two years remaining on his deal, meaning this summer could become an important one if fresh terms are not agreed.

The Cherries value Scott at around £50 million, and interest is only continuing to grow.

United have tracked him extensively throughout the year, with Michael Carrick understood to be a huge admirer of the midfielder as the Red Devils also prepare for major midfield changes.

Alongside Chelsea and United, Liverpool and Newcastle United have also maintained interest in the midfielder.

Chelsea scouts have reportedly watched Scott closely in recent weeks, while Bournemouth are already exploring ways to protect his long-term future amid fears that elite clubs could accelerate their interest.

Alex Scott ticks a lot of boxes for Chelsea

© Imago

It is easy to understand why Chelsea see Scott as such a strong fit, with reports suggesting he 'ticks a lot of boxes' for recruitment staff.

Despite being only 22, he already has plenty of Premier League experience, and his ability to carry the ball, press aggressively and contribute defensively matches the modern midfield profile top clubs now prioritise.

Crucially for Chelsea, he aligns perfectly with their long‑term strategy.

Scott looks like the type of player who could anchor their midfield for the next decade rather than simply plug a short‑term gap. His maturity, work rate and versatility also point to plenty of room for further development.

The £50 million price tag is quite significant, but if Scott continues on his current trajectory, Chelsea may ultimately view the fee as an investment rather than an expense.