Preview: Falkirk vs Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 14 May 2026 12:26

Falkirk will welcome Rangers to the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday on the final matchday of the Scottish Premiership season.

The Bairns are confirmed to finish sixth in the standings, while the Gers' third-placed finish is also assured.

Match preview

Falkirk have enjoyed a fantastic first season back in the Scottish Premiership, with a sixth-placed finish already guaranteed ahead of the final day.

The Bairns, competing in the top-flight for the first time since 2009-10, have won 14, drawn seven and lost 16 of their 37 league fixtures, leaving them with 49 points.

As a result of a downturn in results in the closing weeks of the campaign, with just one win and four losses in their last five matches, the Bairns saw any hopes of climbing towards the European places come to an end.

Falkirk trail fifth-placed Hibernian by eight points going into the final day, meaning they are already confirmed to finish sixth.

However, the Bairns will still be aiming to finish the campaign on a positive note by claiming a win at the Falkirk Stadium on the final day.

John McGlynn's side have failed to beat Rangers this term, losing one and drawing two of their three meetings, but they will fancy their chances against a faltering Gers side.

© Iconsport

Danny Rohl's men were firmly in the Scottish Premiership title race heading into the post-split campaign, sitting just one point behind leaders Hearts, but a miserable post-split run followed.

Rangers have lost all of their four post-split fixtures, meaning they have fallen to third place - where they have been confirmed to finish going into the last fixture.

Despite their position in the table being assured, Rohl will be eager for his men to avoid suffering five straight defeats when they travel to the Falkirk Stadium.

The Gers will look to draw confidence from their away record throughout the 2025-26 season, having won eight, drawn seven and lost only one of their 18 games on the road - including a 6-3 win in their last trip to Falkirk's home ground.

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

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Falkirk form (all competitions):

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Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

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Team News

© Imago

Falkirk are unable to call upon Leon McCann, Ethan Williams, Filip Lissah, Scott Bain and Louie Marsh due to ongoing injury issues, while Barney Stewart is a doubt.

Following a crushing 3-0 loss to Hearts in midweek, McGlynn may opt to make numerous changes in hopes of an improved performance and result on the final day of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Rangers are dealing with just one injury issue, with Bailey Rice unavailable due to a muscle injury.

James Tavernier is set to leave the club in the summer, but the full-back is not expected to feature on the final day of the season after falling out with Rohl, meaning Dujon Sterling is expected to continue at right-back.

Elsewhere, a similar side that featured in the clash with Hibernian in midweek is expected to start once again.

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Hogarth; Allan, Donaldson, Neilson, Henderson; Ross, Cartwright, Spencer, Tait, Miller; MacIver

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Sterling, Djiga, Fernandez, Rommens; Barron, Diomande; Antman, Aasgaard, Moore; Chermiti

We say: Falkirk 1-0 Rangers

Rangers are enduring a disastrous end to the season, and with Falkirk eager to end the campaign with a win at their home ground, we are backing the hosts to take the points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.