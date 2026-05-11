Preview: Hearts vs Falkirk - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 11 May 2026 13:34

All eyes will be on Tynecastle Park on Wednesday night as Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts take on Falkirk.

The Jambos were held to a 1-1 draw against Motherwell last weekend, allowing Celtic to close the gap at the top of the standings to just one point.

Match preview

Hearts have had a fabulous 2025-26 season and are now just two games away from claiming their first league title since 1959-60, disrupting the Old Firm's 41-year dominance of the Scottish Premiership.

The Jambos boast 77 points after 36 league matches, having recorded 23 wins, eight draws and suffered just five losses.

However, after dropping points in a 1-1 draw against Motherwell at the weekend, Hearts allowed Celtic to close the gap to just one point at the top of the standings, setting up a tense final two fixtures.

Derek McInnes' side will first face Falkirk before a potential winner-takes-all encounter with Celtic on the final day, but the Jambos could still win the league title before that encounter with the Bhoys.

A Hearts victory against Falkirk could seal the title if Celtic lose to Motherwell, while wins for both teams in midweek would still leave the Jambos in the driving seat on the final day - as just a draw would be required to win the league.

Hearts will, therefore, be desperate to claim all three points against Falkirk, and they will certainly be confident of doing so at their home ground, where they have won 14, drawn four and remarkably remain unbeaten in their 18 fixtures at Tynecastle Park.

McInnes' men also boast a formidable record in recent meetings with Falkirk, avoiding defeat in all of their last eight encounters, including five consecutive victories going into Wednesday's clash.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Falkirk also head into the game in inconsistent form, having lost four, drawn two and won only two of their last eight matches across all competitions - including a particularly disappointing penalty loss to lower-league Dunfermline in the Scottish FA Cup semi-finals.

As a result of their league form, Falkirk sit bottom of the championship group table and trail fifth-placed Hibernian by five points, leaving very little chance of climbing the standings in the final two matches.

Falkirk would have to win both matches and Hibernian lose both of their games for Falkirk to climb into fifth spot, and while unlikely, John McGlynn will certainly be hopeful of keeping their hopes alive by defeating Hearts.

Falkirk have impressed on the road throughout the 2025-26 campaign, picking up 26 points from their 19 away games, though they have won just one of their last five away fixtures.

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

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Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

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Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Hearts are without several players due to injury issues, including Marc Leonard, Craig Halkett, Harry Milne, Oisin McEntee, Tomas Magnusson, Craig Gordon, Ageu, Calem Nieuwenhof and Finlay Pollock.

Lawrence Shankland and Claudio Braga have scored 29 league goals between them this season, and the Jambos will be hoping the attacking duo can lead them one step closer to the title on Wednesday.

Falkirk similarly have several injuries, with Leon McCann, Ethan Williams, Scott Bain and Louie Marsh all ruled out.

Ben Broggio scored from the bench in Falkirk's defeat last time out, and the forward may be rewarded with a start on Wednesday, alongside Barney Stewart, Calvin Miller and Kyrell Wilson.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Schwolow; Steinwender, Kent, Findlay; Altena, Baningime, Devlin, Kingsley; Spittal; Shankland, Braga

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Hogarth; Lissah, Neilson, Allan, Henderson; Spencer, Tait; Wilson, Broggio, Miller; Stewart

We say: Hearts 2-0 Falkirk

Tynecastle Park is undoubtedly going to deliver an electric atmosphere as Hearts look to move one step closer to claiming their first Scottish Premiership league title since 1960.

Combined with the Jambos' already impressive home record and superb recent record against Falkirk, we are backing the home side to pick up a potentially pivotal three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.