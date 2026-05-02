Preview: Hearts vs Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 02 May 2026 15:15 , Last updated: 02 May 2026 15:20

Rangers will be bidding to return to winning ways in Scotland's top flight when they continue their campaign away to Hearts on Monday night.

Hearts are currently top of the Scottish Premiership table, three points ahead of second-placed Celtic, while they sit four points ahead of third-placed Rangers.

Match preview

Hearts have a record of 22 wins, seven draws and five defeats from their 34 league matches this season, with 73 points leaving them top of the table, three points ahead of second-placed Celtic.

Derek McInnes' side started their Championship Group with a 2-1 victory over Hibernian, and they will now be looking to secure another huge three points.

Hearts have not won the Scottish Premiership since 1960, so it would be an incredible achievement to finish at the top of the pile this season, while they were last runners-up in 2005-06.

The Edinburgh outfit have only won 33 of their previous 175 matches against Rangers, and they suffered a 4-2 defeat when the two teams last locked horns in February.

Hearts have the best home record in the Scottish Premiership this season, picking up 43 points from 17 matches, remaining unbeaten in the process.

© Imago / Focus Images

Rangers, meanwhile, have the best away record in the Scottish Premiership this season, boasting 31 points from 16 matches, suffering just one defeat in the process.

The Gers have a record of 19 wins, 12 draws and three defeats from their 34 league matches this season, with 69 points leaving them third in the table, four points behind Hearts.

Danny Rohl's side will enter this match off the back of a 3-2 home defeat to Motherwell, with that result following four straight wins in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers have incredibly won the top-flight Scottish title on 55 occasions, with their last success coming in 2020-21, but they are currently above Celtic in the table, and a win over Hearts on Monday evening would boost their chances of finishing at the summit.

The Gers have actually lost two of their last three league matches against Hearts, including a 2-0 reverse when the pair locked horns at Ibrox in September 2025.

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

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Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

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Rangers form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Hearts have doubts over seven players for this match, with Craig Gordon, Oisin McEntee, Tomas Magnusson, Calem Nieuwenhof, Ageu, Finlay Pollock and Cameron Devlin all potentially being unavailable for selection on Monday night.

Claudio Braga and Lawrence Shankland have both scored 17 times this season, and the pair will continue in the final third of the field against Rangers.

Alexandros Kyziridis has scored six goals and registered seven assists in 38 appearances this term, meanwhile, and the 25-year-old will also feature in the starting side.

As for Rangers, Tuur Rommens, Bailey Rice and Ryan Naderi could miss the contest.

Youssef Chermiti has scored 12 times in all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign and will continue in the final third of the field, and he could again be joined by Mikey Moore.

Nicolas Raskin has seven goals and nine assists in all competitions this term, and the 25-year-old will also be in the XI, most likely in a two-man midfield with Tochi Chukwuani.

Captain James Tavernier, who is leaving the Gers this summer, will also again feature in the starting side.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Schwolow; Steinwender, Halkett, Findlay, Kingsley; Kerjota, Baningime, Leonard, Kyziridis; Shankland, Braga

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Djiga, Fernandez, Meghoma; Raskin, Chukwuani; Gassama, Aasgaard, Moore; Chermiti

We say: Hearts 1-1 Rangers

There have only been 31 draws in the previous 175 matches between these two sides, and none of their last five meetings have finished level, but we are backing a low-scoring draw on Monday night.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.