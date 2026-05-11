Netherlands World Cup 2026 squad: Full list, predicted lineup, depth chart, latest news

By Darren Plant | 11 May 2026 12:53

Netherlands will enter the 2026 World Cup with the tag of dark horses, a term that has long been used to describe Oranje after reaching at least the quarter-finals on their last three appearances in the tournament.

Ronald Koeman's side have put together a 10-match unbeaten streak since June 2025, albeit their most notable win during that period coming against Norway in a friendly in March.

A testing group awaits Netherlands with Japan, Sweden and Tunisia forming one of the most competitive foursomes in the competition.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the potential Netherlands squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Netherlands World Cup 2026 full squad list

Netherlands would have submitted a provisional list of between 35 and 55 players to FIFA on May 11, and the final squad will be announced on Friday, May 22.

Netherlands' most recent squad (March 2026) Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Justin Bijlow, Mark Flekken Defenders: Lutsharel Geertruida, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Stefan de Vrij, Jeremie Frimpong, Micky van de Ven, Denzel Dumfries, Jorrel Hato Midfielders: Xavi Simons, Ryan Gravenberch, Luciano Valente, Tijjani Reijnders, Jerdy Schouten, Teun Koopmeiners, Kees Smit, Quinten Timber Attackers: Wout Weghorst, Cody Gakpo, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Brian Brobbey, Memphis Depay

Netherlands World Cup 2026 squad numbers

Netherlands's World Cup 2026 squad numbers will be confirmed once Koeman has announced his 26-man squad.

Netherlands World Cup 2026 predicted XI

Last month, Netherlands were handed a major blow when Xavi Simons - a potential starter in the final third - was ruled out of the tournament with a serious knee injury.

With Koeman light on central creative players in this team, it leaves Manchester City's Tijjani Reijnders in line to feature as a number 10, with Frenkie de Jong back fit to return in midfield after his absence during the March international break.

Donyell Malen's form for Roma could secure him the number nine role, potentially leaving who to choose on the right flank as Koeman's only attacking dilemma. Noa Lang may get the nod on that front.

Netherlands are blessed with an array of world-class defenders, yet a back four of Denzel Dumfries, Virgil van Dijk, Jan Paul van Hecke and Micky van de Ven feels set in stone.

Arsenal's Jurrien Timber may potentially be considered if he proves his fitness after an ankle injury.

Netherlands World Cup 2026 predicted XI: Verbruggen, Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van Hecke, Van de Ven; De Jong, Gravenberch; Lang, Reijnders, Gakpo; Malen

Netherlands 2026 World Cup depth chart Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Justin Bijlow, Mark Flekken, Robin Roefs Right-back: Lutsharel Geertruida, Jeremie Frimpong, Denzel Dumfries, Jurrien Timber Centre-back: Lutsharel Geertruida, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Stefan de Vrij, Micky van de Ven, Jorrel Hato, Jurrien Timber Left-back: Nathan Ake, Stefan de Vrij, Jorrel Hato, Micky van de Ven, Jurrien Timber Central midfield: Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders, Jerdy Schouten, Teun Koopmeiners, Kees Smit, Quinten Timber, Frenkie de Jong, Attacking midfield: Tijjani Reijnders, Teun Koopmeiners, Frenkie de Jong, Luciano Valente Right wing: Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Memphis Depay, Teun Koopmeiners, Cody Gakpo Left wing: Cody Gakpo, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Striker: Donyell Malen, Cody Gakpo, Brian Brobbey, Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay

Netherlands World Cup 2026 squad latest news

The injury sustained by Simons has dominated Netherlands' World Cup news of late, but Koeman will also be concerns that Jurrien Timber remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

On a more positive note, Malen has been in sensational form for Roma, contributing 13 goals and two assists from 16 starts in Serie A.

Cody Gakpo has one goal and two assists from his last six appearances for Liverpool in what is an improvement on his previous return since the turn of the year.