Andres Iniesta birthday: What is the Barcelona, Spain legend's greatest ever goal?

By Barney Corkhill | 11 May 2026 10:14 , Last updated: 11 May 2026 10:14

Andres Iniesta will forever be remembered as one of the best midfielders to ever play the game.

The Spaniard's journey as a professional footballer started back in 2000 for Barcelona B, with his first-team debut for Barcelona then coming in 2002.

Iniesta would go on to represent the Catalan giants on 674 occasions in all competitions, winning nine La Liga trophies and four Champions League titles.

With 35 trophies, Iniesta is the most decorated Spanish footballer of all time.

As well as huge success at club level, Iniesta won three major trophies for Spain, helping La Roja to secure the European Championship crown in 2008 and 2012, in addition to the 2010 World Cup.

Alongside Sergio Busquets and Xavi, Iniesta was a part of arguably the finest midfield trio in the history of football, and he went on to represent Vissel Kobe and Emirates in the final stages of his professional career before retiring in 2024.

Iniesta was simply a genius on the football field, and here, to mark the Spaniard's 42nd birthday, Sports Mole counts down the 10 best goals of his incredible career.

10. Racing de Santander 0-3 BARCELONA (La Liga | August 29, 2010)

Just 32 minutes into the 2010-11 season, and fresh from scoring the winning goal for Spain in that summer's World Cup final, Iniesta got the new campaign off to a flying start in style.

Barcelona were already one goal to the good against Racing when the ball dropped to him after a punch clear from the goalkeeper, and he did not think twice before lifting a first-time volleyed lob into the unguarded net.

It was a touch of class from the freshly-crowned world champion, who made a difficult technique and skill look easy from all of 35 yards.

9. BARCELONA 4-1 Malaga (La Liga | June 1, 2013)

Barcelona had already long since won the title when Malaga visited Camp Nou on the final day of the 2012-13 season, but Iniesta gave them one last thing to cheer.

The champions led 3-0 when he picked the ball up and was afforded far too much room within shooting range, allowing him to set himself and curl a fine effort into the far corner.

Malaga pulled a goal back, but Barcelona cruised to another victory en route to finishing 15 points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid.

8. Levante 0-4 BARCELONA (La Liga | November 25, 2012)

Another Iniesta stunner in another big win for Barcelona, capping one of the playmaker's best-ever performances for the club.

The Spaniard assisted three goals in addition to this thumping strike of his own, dribbling to the edge of the area before crashing a bullet of a strike in off the underside of the crossbar.

Barcelona won the match 4-0, helping them on their way to that huge 2012-13 title triumph over Los Blancos.

7. BARCELONA 7-0 Osasuna (La Liga | March 16, 2014)

Another unstoppable long-range strike, but what made this one so impressive was that it came with Iniesta's supposed weaker left foot.

His piledriver left the keeper with no chance and was so cleanly struck that it is difficult to understand how Iniesta only score three goals that season.

Two assists followed later in the game as Barcelona obliterated Osasuna 7-0, with Iniesta's goal the pick of the bunch.

6. BARCELONA 4-0 Sevilla (La Liga | April 22, 2009)

Considering the ease with which Iniesta seemed to pick out the top corner from range, it is surprising that he did not score more goals throughout his career.

This one saw the midfielder collect the ball just inside Sevilla's half before advancing to within shooting range and nonchalantly stroking a 30-yard strike past the keeper just three minutes into the match.

In a familiar theme, this goal came in a big win for Barca as they ran out 4-0 victors during a 2008-09 campaign which ended with another La Liga crown.

5. Real Madrid 0-4 BARCELONA (La Liga | November 21, 2015)

Goals against Real Madrid always matter more for Barcelona players, particularly stalwarts like Iniesta and particularly when they come in Madrid's own backyard.

This came in one of the more memorable Barca performances of Iniesta's career, netting the third as they beat Madrid 4-0 in a Clasico at the Bernabeu.

Such dominance was encapsulated by this goal as the visitors strung together a slick team move which ended with Neymar flicking the ball back into the path of Iniesta, who proceeded to smash his finish into the top corner.

4. England vs. SPAIN (International friendly | February 7, 2007)

Iniesta's first international goal was arguably the most spectacular of the 13 he scored in 131 appearances for Spain, coming against England in 2007.

The midfielder, who was still in the fledgling stages of his international career then, collected the ball from the left before taking a touch and arrowing a half-volley into the top corner.

It proved to be the only goal of the friendly as Spain continued their progress en route to eventually winning their first ever major international trophy the following year.

3. BARCELONA 7-0 Celtic (Champions League | September 13, 2016)

The first Champions League entry on the list is a truly special first-time volley from Neymar's cross, which Iniesta could not have struck any sweeter.

As was so often the case, it was an Iniesta screamer which came in a huge win for Barcelona as the volley made it 4-0 in an eventual 7-0 triumph.

It proved to be the only goal the Spaniard scored in that 2016-17 campaign, but it remains one of the most memorable of his entire career.

2. Netherlands 0-1 SPAIN (World Cup final | July 11, 2010)

Undoubtedly the most important goal of Iniesta's career, and the one which handed Spain their first and so far only World Cup crown after years of underachieving.

Spain and Netherlands had been deadlocked for almost 116 minutes when Iniesta picked up Cesc Fabregas's pass in the area and proceeded to fire it home with only four minutes of extra time remaining.

As a goal taken in isolation there are better than this on the list, but when it comes to importance there are none in the history of Spanish football which come close.

1. Chelsea 1-1 BARCELONA (Champions League | May 6, 2009)

A goal which may rank second in terms of importance and iconic status to that strike against Netherlands, but when you add in the quality of his famous screamer against Chelsea it is worthy of top spot in this particular list.

It looked as though Barcelona were heading out of the Champions League to the previous year's runners-up, who were on course to make it a Manchester United vs. Chelsea final for the second successive season.

The Spanish giants went into stoppage time a man down and a goal down, but a hugely controversial refereeing performance had kept them in the game and ensured that they only needed one to snatch a place in the final from under Chelsea's noses.

Step forward Iniesta, who swung his leg at a first-time effort from Lionel Messi's pass, hitting it with the outside of his boot and sending it swerving past Petr Cech into the top corner, sparking wild scenes of celebration from the visitors, who went on to lift the trophy.