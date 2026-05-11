Spain World Cup 2026 squad: Full list, predicted lineup, depth chart, latest news

By Matt Law | 11 May 2026 11:59 , Last updated: 11 May 2026 12:01

Spain will take on Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup, and it would be fair to say that La Roja are expected to be serious challengers for the trophy.

The national side won the World Cup in 2010 but have underwhelmed since, going out in the group stage in 2014, before being knocked out in the round of 16 in 2018 and 2022.

Luis de la Fuente's side finished top of Group E in qualification to secure a spot in the finals of the tournament, and they have won six of their last eight matches in all competitions.

Spain's Group H opener will be against Cape Verde on June 15.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at Spain's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Spain World Cup 2026 full squad list

Spain would have submitted a provisional list of between 35 and 55 players to FIFA on May 11, and the final squad of at least 23 and at most 26 players will be submitted to FIFA by June 1.

Spain's most recent squad (March 2026) Goalkeepers: David Raya, Alex Remiro, Joan Garcia, Unai Simon Defenders: Cristhian Mosquera, Alex Grimaldo, Pau Cubarsi, Marcos Llorente, Dean Huijsen, Pedro Porro, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella Midfielders: Carlos Soler, Dani Olmo, Rodri, Pablo Fornals, Pedri, Fermin Lopez Attackers: Ferran Torres, Borja Iglesias, Yeremy Pino, Alex Baena, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Victor Munoz, Ander Barrenetxea

Spain World Cup 2026 squad numbers

Spain's World Cup 2026 squad numbers will be confirmed when De la Fuente has revealed his 26-man selection.

Spain World Cup 2026 predicted XI

Spain head coach De la Fuente has a number of big decisions to make when it comes to his starting team for the World Cup due to the amount of quality available to him.

Lamine Yamal is currently on the sidelines with a hamstring injury but is very much expected to be available for the start of the World Cup, but La Roja are sweating on the fitness of Nico Williams following another injury setback for the Athletic Bilbao star.

Marcos Llorente may be given the nod at right-back, while Aymeric Laporte and Dani Olmo could also be a part of De la Fuente's first XI for the tournament.

Mikel Oyarzabal is set to be given the nod through the middle, with the attacker in strong form for Real Sociedad this season, while Rodri and Pedri are certain starters in the engine room providing that they are both fit and available for the tournament.

Spain predicted XI for World Cup 2026: Simon; Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri; Yamal, Olmo, N Williams; Oyarzabal

Spain World Cup 2026 depth chart Goalkeepers: David Raya, Alex Remiro, Joan Garcia, Unai Simon Right-back: Pedro Porro, Cristhian Mosquera, Dani Carvajal, Marcos Llorente, Eric Garcia Centre-back: Cristhian Mosquera, Dean Huijsen, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Robin Le Normand, Dani Vivian, Eric Garcia Left-back: Marc Cucurella, Alex Grimaldo, Oscar Mingueza Defensive midfield: Rodri, Pedri, Carlos Soler, Pablo Fornals, Martin Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Eric Garcia Central midfield: Rodri, Pedri, Carlos Soler, Pablo Fornals, Martin Zubimendi, Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Gavi Attacking midfield: Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo, Pedri, Carlos Soler, Pablo Fornals, Mikel Merino, Gavi Right wing: Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Yeremy Pino, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal, Victor Munoz, Ander Barrenetxea Left wing: Nico Williams, Victor Munoz, Ander Barrenetxea, Yeremy Pino, Alex Baena Striker: Mikel Oyarzabal, Borja Iglesias, Ferran Torres, Mikel Merino, Alvaro Morata

Spain World Cup 2026 squad latest news

Spain's main injury worry surrounds Yamal, who will be absent for the remainder of Barcelona's La Liga campaign due to a hamstring issue that he suffered towards the end of April.

However, the teenager has already made huge steps forward in his recovery process, and it is incredibly unlikely that he will miss this summer's competition.

Nico Williams' fitness is a concern, though, with the Athletic attacker suffering yet another injury against Valencia on May 10.

Spain will be sweating over the attacker's injury due to his importance to the side, while there are big decisions to be made elsewhere, namely at right-back and the attacking midfield spot.

Fermin Lopez could yet play his way into the starting side, but there will be no moving Unai Simon from the goalkeeping spot despite David Raya's exceptional form for Arsenal this season.