France World Cup 2026 squad: Full list, predicted lineup, depth chart, latest news

By Ben Knapton | 11 May 2026 10:52

The last dance of Didier Deschamps takes place in North America this summer, as the only living man to win the World Cup as a player and manager leads France into his farewell competition.

Before vacating his seat for Zinedine Zidane, Deschamps attempts to repeat the 2018 heroics at the World Cup 2026 tournament, which France qualified for with a near-perfect record of 16 points from six matches.

However, Les Bleus have suffered major tournament heartbreak on more than one occasion since triumphing over Croatia on a rain-soaked Moscow pitch eight years ago, agonisingly coming up short to Argentina in 2022 either side of Euro 2020 and 2024 failures.

A challenging group with Senegal, Norway and Iraq will be no cakewalk either, and here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth dive into France's World Cup 2026 squad.

France World Cup 2026 full squad list

France will be one of the first nations to announce their full World Cup squad, as Deschamps will reveal his list of players on Wednesday, May 13.

France's most recent squad (March 2026) Goalkeepers: Brice Samba, Mike Maignan, Lucas Chevalier Defenders: Malo Gusto, Lucas Digne, Dayot Upamecano, Pierre Kalulu, Ibrahima Konate, Maxence Lacroix, Theo Hernandez, Lucas Hernandez Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, N'Golo Kante, Adrien Rabiot, Warren Zaire-Emery Attackers: Ousmane Dembele, Marcus Thuram, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Randal Kolo Muani, Desire Doue, Hugo Ekitike, Rayan Cherki, Maghnes Akliouche

France World Cup 2026 squad numbers

France's World Cup 2026 squad numbers will be confirmed when Deschamps has revealed his 26-man selection.

France World Cup 2026 predicted XI

With such a star-studded selection of players to choose from, Deschamps will have to make extremely difficult decisions in all areas of the field, but perpetual headline-grabber Kylian Mbappe can at least be assured of his place in the XI - so long as he is fit.

Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele and Bayern Munich hotshot Michael Olise are attacking shoo-ins too, forcing Desire Doue, Rayan Cherki, Bradley Barcola and Marcus Thuram to fight for the final attacking spot.

Regardless of any off-field chaos at Real Madrid, Aurelien Tchouameni is a sure-fire pick in the heart of midfield, potentially alongside long-time Deschamps favourite Adrien Rabiot thanks to his stellar form for AC Milan this season.

Jules Kounde and Theo Hernandez are the standout right and left-back options respectively, but a fascinating three-way fight for central defensive starts will emerge between Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate and William Saliba.

France predicted XI for World Cup 2026: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Rabiot, Tchouameni; Olise, Cherki, Mbappe; Dembele

France World Cup 2026 depth chart Goalkeepers: Lucas Chevalier, Mike Maignan, Robin Risser, Brice Samba, Guillaume Restes Right-back: Jules Kounde, Malo Gusto, Nordi Mukiele Centre-back: Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Maxence Lacroix, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, Leny Yoro, Castello Lukeba, Pierre Kalulu, Wesley Fofana, Loic Bade, Benjamin Pavard Left-back: Lucas Hernandez, Lucas Digne, Theo Hernandez, Adrien Truffert, Malo Gusto Defensive midfield: N'Golo Kante, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Adrien Rabiot, Warren Zaire-Emery, Khephren Thuram Central midfield: Eduardo Camavinga, Adrien Rabiot, Matteo Guendouzi, Warren Zaire-Emery, Manu Kone, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Khephren Thuram, Senny Mayulu, Enzo Le Fee Attacking midfield: Rayan Cherki, Enzo Le Fee, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue Right wing: Michael Olise, Desire Doue, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Maghnes Akliouche, Florian Thauvin Left wing: Kylian Mbappe, Randal Kolo Muani, Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, Maghnes Akliouche, Florian Thauvin Striker: Kylian Mbappe, Randal Kolo Muani, Ousmane Dembele, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Eli Junior Kroupi, Marcus Thuram

France World Cup 2026 squad latest news

Two Madrid-based Frenchmen have been hitting the back pages for all the wrong reasons in recent days, as Aurelien Tchouameni and teammate Federico Valverde came to blows during a training session, leaving the latter needing hospital treatment.

Tchouameni nevertheless played in the Clasico that won Barcelona the La Liga title, but the injured Kylian Mbappe was nowhere to be seen, having pulled his hamstring again on the practice pitches.

However, injury may be the least of Mbappe's worries, as a petition aimed at getting him out of Real Madrid has now surpassed an astronomical 73 million signatures.

Elsewhere in the French attack, Deschamps is figuring out solutions to Hugo Ekitike's crushing absence due to an Achilles injury, which he sustained in Liverpool's Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.