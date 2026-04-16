Real Madrid put together 'three-man shortlist' as club plan to replace head coach Alvaro Arbeloa this summer

By Matt Law | 16 Apr 2026 14:14 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 14:17

Real Madrid are reportedly considering appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their next head coach, while Jurgen Klopp and Didier Deschamps are also said to be in the frame.

A change in the dug-out at Bernabeu is unlikely before the end of the campaign, with Alvaro Arbeloa, who has provided an update on his future, set to continue to lead the team before stepping aside this summer.

Real Madrid were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich on Wednesday night and are currently second in the La Liga table, nine points behind the leaders Barcelona.

As a result, it could be a very disappointing end to the season for the capital giants.

According to RMC Sport, Pochettino, who will leave his role as USA head coach after the 2026 World Cup, is 'highly regarded internally' by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

© Imago / IMAGO / Picture Point

Pochettino, Klopp, Deschamps on Real Madrid's 'managerial shortlist'

The report claims that information has been gathered on Pochettino's ability to handle pressure, while Klopp - head of Global Soccer at Red Bull - is also being considered.

Klopp, 58, left Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, and he signed a four-year contract with Red Bull in January 2025.

Deschamps is also said to be on the shortlist, with the World Cup-winning manager set to stand down as France boss following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup.

Klopp and Deschamps are both seen as outside options at this stage, though, with Pochettino thought to be emerging as the leading choice for the position.

© Imago / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Pochettino could replace Arbeloa at Real Madrid

Pochettino has experience of managing in La Liga, having been in charge of Espanyol between 2009 and 2012, boasting a record of 53 wins, 38 draws and 70 losses from his 161 matches in charge of the Catalan outfit.

The Argentine was then in charge of Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur before a move to Paris Saint-Germain, where he won three trophies, including the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title.

Pochettino joined Chelsea in July 2023, but he only spent one season with the Blues and has been in charge of USA since September 2024, boasting a record of 13 wins, two draws and nine defeats from 24 matches.

The 54-year-old is believed to be keen to return to club management this summer, and he could now have the chance to take charge of one of the biggest clubs in world football.