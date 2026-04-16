Marcus Rashford transfer latest: Could on-loan Barcelona forward return to Man United this summer?

By Matt Law | 16 Apr 2026 13:43 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 13:45

Marcus Rashford would reportedly be willing to discuss a return to Manchester United this summer, should Barcelona decide against signing him on a permanent basis.

The England international joined Barcelona from Man United on loan last July, and he has managed 12 goals and 13 assists in 43 appearances for the Catalan outfit this term.

Barcelona have until the middle of June to activate a buy option, with the La Liga champions needing to pay £26m to sign the attacker on a permanent basis.

It is understood that Hansi Flick's team are keen to keep hold of Rashford, but it is unclear whether the La Liga outfit are willing to pay £26m for the forward due to their financial problems.

As a result, a switch to Camp Nou this summer is far from certain.

© Imago / Pressinphoto,

Rashford 'open' to Man United return this summer

According to BBC Sport, Rashford is not completely against the idea of returning to Man United this summer, potentially to play under current head coach Michael Carrick.

Carrick would face an uphill task to bring Rashford back, as the club's director of football Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada are both believed to have backed Ruben Amorim's Rashford decision due to the forward's conduct.

A breakdown in his relationship with ex-Man United head coach Amorim led to an exit in January 2025, joining Aston Villa on loan for the second half of the 2024-25 campaign.

Rashford then moved to Barcelona last summer, but the fact that his main issue was with Amorim has led to claims that Carrick could push for a return.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Barcelona have the option to sign Rashford for £26m

Carrick has switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation since replacing Amorim, and Man United's desire to bring in a left-footed attacker this summer is well-known.

Rashford would provide a solution to a problem in the Red Devils squad, but it would be difficult to win back some supporters considering what has occurred.

The forward has scored 138 goals and registered 79 assists in 426 appearances for Man United, and he has a contract with the 20-time English champions until June 2028.