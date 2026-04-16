Preview: AFC Wimbledon vs Plymouth Argyle - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 16 Apr 2026 13:03 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 13:03

Plymouth Argyle make the trip to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday afternoon looking to secure the win that will keep them active in the race for the playoffs.

At a time when the Pilgrims sit in ninth place in the League One table, the Dons are in 20th spot after a five-match losing streak.

Match preview

Despite five wins and just one defeat coming from eight matches, Plymouth remain as outsiders to finish inside the top six.

The 2-2 draw against rivals Exeter City has resulted in Tom Cleverley's side heading into the weekend four points adrift of the top six with four matches remaining.

However, facing three of the bottom five clubs during the run-in will encourage Cleverley and his players that they can keep the pressure on Stockport County and the teams around them.

Plymouth also make the trip to the Cherry Red Records Stadium having won 10 of their 20 away fixtures in this season's League One.

Furthermore, 13 points have come from the last six such contests, with at least two goals being scored in five of those encounters.

© Imago

Meanwhile, AFC Wimbledon have gone from looking on course for a comfortable mid-table finish to desperately requiring a win to bolster their survival hopes.

Losing 2-0 to Stockport on Wednesday made it seven defeats in eight matches for Johnnie Jackson's side since March 14.

AFC Wimbledon have also failed to score in their last five fixtures, an alarming statistic for a team that have now conceded 10 goals without finding the back of the net themselves.

While Jackson can take positives from just 24 goals being conceded in 21 home fixtures, they have accumulated just one point - against Peterborough United - in their last four such games.

As a result, there is now just a three-point gap above 21st-placed Exeter City with three matches left, the other remaining games coming against Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield Town.

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

D L L L L L

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

D W W L W D

Team News

© Imago

Jackson is hopeful that Sam Hutchinson and Marcus Browne will both shake off minor issues to return to the AFC Wimbledon starting lineup.

Patrick Bauer could drop out, with Jackson having suggested earlier in the week that the centre-back took a risk by facing Stockport.

Ryan Johnson, Joe Lewis, Miles Hippolyte and Omar Bugiel are among those pushing to return from injury for the final games of the season.

Plymouth boss Cleverley will assess Aribim Pepple with the forward having missed the last two matches with a calf issue.

Although Caleb Watts and Xavier Amaechi are both in contention for a recall, Cleverley may opt for an unchanged starting lineup.

Brendan Wiredu, Bradley Ibrahim and Herbie Kane remain sidelined for the visitors.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Asiimwe, Ogundere, Hutchinson, Seddon; Tilley, Reeves, Smith, Maycock; Browne, Sasu

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Edwards, Ross, Mitchell, Harding; Curtis, Boateng, Paterson, Dale; Tolaj, Oseni

We say: AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Plymouth Argyle

Although Plymouth were held by Exeter last time out, we cannot ignore AFC Wimbledon's current plight. With that in mind, expect a convincing away victory that may see the home side only net a consolation goal once the match is over as a contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.