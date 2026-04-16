Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Apr 2026 09:00 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 09:06

A key contest in the hunt for Champions League football takes place under the lights at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night, as Chelsea do battle with Manchester United in the Premier League.

Following their 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in September, the Red Devils are looking to complete the top-flight double over the Blues for just the second time after the 2019-20 season.

Match preview

Liam Rosenior’s tenure as Chelsea boss started brightly, winning his first four Premier League games, but the Blues are now feeling the Blues following a disappointing run of just one win in their last seven top-flight fixtures (D2 L4) – only Tottenham have collected fewer points in that time (one).

Across all competitions, no team in Europe’s top-five leagues has lost more games than Chelsea (six in nine) since the beginning of March. To put that in perspective, it took 29 matches for the West Londoners to suffer their previous six losses (W15 D8 L6).

Chelsea’s Champions League qualification hopes were dealt another blow after last weekend’s bruising 3-0 home defeat to title-chasing Man City. Sitting sixth in the table, Rosenior’s side should now be looking over their shoulders, as they are closer to 11th-placed Bournemouth (three-point gap) than they are Liverpool in fifth spot (four-point gap) with six games remaining.

The Blues can soon look forward to an FA Cup semi-final against Leeds at Wembley, but they must first focus on avoiding a fourth straight league loss for just the second time this century – a feat last endured in May 2023 under Frank Lampard. Not since February/March 1998 have they lost four in a row without scoring, a run that included a home defeat to Man United.

Chelsea can at least take comfort from their dominant home record against Man United, having lost just one of their last 12 Premier League encounters at Stamford Bridge (W6 D5). They head into Saturday’s clash seeking to secure three consecutive home league wins over the Red Devils for the first time since April 2006.

© Imago / Action Plus

After a 24-day break from competitive action, Man United suffered their first home defeat under interim head coach Michael Carrick on Monday night, losing 2-1 to relegation-threatened Leeds United, who deservedly claimed their first top-flight triumph at Old Trafford in 45 years.

Leeds outclassed the Red Devils in the opening 45 minutes, and while the controversial second-half dismissal of Lisandro Martínez bizarrely sparked the hosts into life, a comeback remained elusive as a stony-faced Sir Jim Ratcliffe watched on from the directors' box.

Still sitting third in the Premier League table and level on points with Aston Villa in fourth, Man United know that defeat at Stamford Bridge this weekend would leave them four points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea and just three in front of fifth-placed Liverpool with five games left to play.

Man United have lost two of their last four Premier League matches (W1 D1), as many as in their previous 22 fixtures (W12 D8), and they are in danger of losing back-to-back top-flight games for the first time this season – league leaders Arsenal are the only other team yet to lose consecutive games in the division.

Defensive improvements will be vital for a positive result on Saturday, given the Red Devils have kept just three clean sheets in 13 Premier League matches since the turn of the year, and only one shutout in their last 21 games on the road.

Chelsea Premier League form:

D

L

W

L

L

L

Chelsea form (all competitions):

L

L

L

L

W

L

Manchester United Premier League form:

W

W

L

W

D

L

Team News

© Imago / IPS

Chelsea will be without Levi Colwill (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (ankle), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (thigh), Filip Jorgensen (groin) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban), while Reece James (hamstring) and Benoit Badiashile (illness) will both be assessed ahead of kickoff.

After serving a two-game club suspension for comments made over his Chelsea future, Enzo Fernandez is set to return this weekend. The midfielder has created more chances from open play (46) and more chances overall (51) than any other Chelsea player this season, and he has also completed the most passes in the final third (459).

The return of Fernandez could see playmaker Cole Palmer moved over to the right flank as Pedro Neto, Estevao Willian and former Man United man Alejandro Garnacho all compete for a start on the opposite wing, while 19-goal Joao Pedro is expected to lead the line.

Jorrel Hato could be preferred once again to start alongside Wesley Fofana at centre-back, forcing Tosin Adarabioyo and Mamadou Sarr to remain as backups on the bench, while Malo Gusto is set to continue at right-back is James is not fit to feature.

As for Man United, they will be without first-choice centre-back pairing Martinez and Maguire due to suspension. Maguire was due to return from a one-game ban this weekend, but he has been handed an additional one-match suspension for improper conduct following his dismissal at Bournemouth last month.

Fellow centre-back Matthis de Ligt (back) remains sidelined through injury, so Ayden Heaven could be tasked with filling in at the heart of the defence alongside Leny Yoro. Luke Shaw is set to continue at left-back, while Diego Dalot will hope to replace Noussair Mazraoui at right-back.

Kobbie Mainoo is doubtful with a knock that forced him to miss the defeat to Leeds, so Manuel Ugarte may continue in midfield with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, the latter is just three assists away from equalling the all time record of 20 in a single Premier League season.

After being surprisingly benched against Leeds, Bryan Mbeumo could earn a recall in attack, either on the right wing at the expense of Amad Diallo, or up front in place of Benjamin Sesko.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Heaven, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

We say: Chelsea 2-2 Manchester United

With Chelsea and Man United coming off disappointing defeats, there is no margin for error in the race for a top-five finish, setting the stage for an entertaining, end-to-end contest in West London where claiming maximum points would significantly boost their respective causes.

This fixture has been drawn more often than any other in Premier League history (27) and considering there is little to separate these two teams, the spoils could well be shared once again. With Man United pair Martinez and Maguire both suspended, and Chelsea’s backline struggling for consistency, a high-scoring stalemate seems more likely than a cagey tactical battle.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.