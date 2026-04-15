Man United confirm Harry Maguire suspension decision with Red Devils facing defensive crisis vs. Chelsea

By Matt Law | 15 Apr 2026 16:51 , Last updated: 15 Apr 2026 16:53

Manchester United have confirmed that Harry Maguire will serve an additional one-game suspension and is therefore banned for Saturday's Premier League clash with Chelsea.

Maguire was sent off during the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on March 20, and the centre-back was suspended for the Premier League clash with Leeds United on Monday night.

The England international had been due to return against Chelsea, but he has been handed an additional one-game ban, ruling him out of the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Maguire is accused of acting in an improper manner towards fourth official Matt Donohue after being handed a red card at the Vitality Stadium.

© Imago

Maguire ruled out of Man United's trip to Chelsea

"Manchester United defender Harry Maguire will miss Saturday’s Premier League match against Chelsea through suspension," read a statement from the Premier League club.

"The centre-back was shown a red card for his challenge on Bournemouth’s Evanilson on 20 March, forcing him to miss Monday’s fixture against Leeds United.



"An independent Regulatory Commission has subsequently charged Maguire for acting in an improper manner and/or using abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards the fourth official.



"The defender has admitted the charge. The commission has imposed an additional one-match suspension and a fine."

© Imago

Maguire charged with improper conduct after red card vs. Bournemouth

In his report of the Bournemouth match, referee Stuart Attwell wrote: "In the 78th minute, I dismissed Manchester United player Harry Maguire for denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity. Following confirmation of the decision by the Video Assistant Referee, Mr Maguire left the field of play.

"As he left, he approached the 4th Official, Matthew Donohue, to protest the decision. These actions will be the subject of a separate report by Mr Donohue, and may warrant further review by The Football Association."

Man United are also set to be without fellow centre-back Lisandro Martinez for their next three Premier League matches after the Argentine was sent off against Leeds.

The Red Devils have appealed Martinez's red, which came after the defender pulled the hair of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but the club are unlikely to be successful.

Matthijs de Ligt remains out with a long-term back injury, meanwhile, so Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven are expected to start in the middle of the Man United defence at Stamford Bridge.