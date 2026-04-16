Liverpool manager news: Jurgen Klopp 2.0 now 'in contact' over Anfield job amid Arne Slot uncertainty

By Lewis Blain | 16 Apr 2026 13:21

Liverpool and their ongoing managerial situation continues to attract speculation as uncertainty over Arne Slot’s long-term future refuses to disappear.

The Reds still appear to be backing their current boss publicly, but behind the scenes, several high-profile names are being discussed in case a change is needed.

Now, one of the most highly-rated coaches in Europe has emerged as a potential candidate.

Julian Nagelsmann representatives in contact with Liverpool over manager role

© Imago

Representatives acting for Julian Nagelsmann are 'in contact' with Liverpool over a potential future move to Anfield, per TEAMtalk.

The current Germany boss is keen to test himself in the Premier League, and his intermediaries have approached several leading English clubs, including Liverpool.

Nagelsmann is regarded as one of Europe’s brightest young coaches after successful spells with TSG Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich.

While Liverpool have not yet followed up formally, the fact that contact has been made shows the German is very much aware of the situation at Anfield and would be interested if the job became available.

What is the latest on Arne Slot and his future at Anfield?

© Iconsport / Just Pictures GmbH/Alamy Live News

Slot remains under pressure despite still having the backing of the Reds' hierarchy for now.

Supporters have grown increasingly frustrated after a disappointing run of form, and there is a feeling that the Dutchman could come under even greater scrutiny if results do not improve before the end of the season.

The ongoing links with Xabi Alonso have already increased the pressure on Slot, while Nagelsmann’s availability only adds another intriguing name to the conversation.

Liverpool owners FSG are not planning an immediate managerial change, but reports suggest a full review will take place once the campaign ends. If the club fail to meet expectations, Slot could find himself in real danger.

Julian Nagelsmann could be Jurgen Klopp 2.0

© Imago

If Liverpool do decide to make a change, then Nagelsmann feels like one of the top candidates, given his comparisons to legendary boss Jurgen Klopp.

Like Klopp, Nagelsmann favours intense pressing, aggressive football and energetic attacking play. Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, who worked under both men, even once claimed that there was 'little difference' between their footballing ideas.

Mane explained that both coaches like their teams to press high and play on the front foot, although Nagelsmann is 'calmer' in personality than Klopp’s more emotional touchline style.

For Liverpool supporters longing for a return to the identity built under Klopp, Nagelsmann could feel like the closest thing to a modern version of the German.