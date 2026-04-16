Preview: Reading vs Cardiff City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 16 Apr 2026 16:35

Cardiff City could seal promotion to the Championship on Saturday when they travel to Select Car Leasing Stadium to face Reading.

The hosts currently sit 10th in the League One table and are five points off the playoffs, while the visitors are second and nine points above third-place Bolton Wanderers.

Match preview

Reading have lost their last two games and their playoff ambitions are now hanging by a thread as a result.

The Royals were beaten 1-0 by a struggling Doncaster Rovers side last Saturday, with Owen Bailey scoring the winner for Grant McCann's side.

Reading boss Leam Richardson described his side's performance as "very disappointing" and admitted Doncaster "played the conditions miles better than we did".

Richardson insisted Reading will "keep pushing" for a spot in the top six, but acknowledged that it is a "big ask now".

However, it is worth noting that Reading have only beaten Cardiff once in their last four meetings and they did lose 2-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium earlier this season.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Cardiff, meanwhile, have seen their promotion push stall in recent weeks after managing just one win in their last five.

However, a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town on Tuesday thanks to a late goal from Yousef Salech means Cardiff could be officially promoted with a win over Reading as fifth-place Stockport have an inferior goal difference.

A draw could also be enough for Cardiff depending on results elsewhere and manager Brian Barry-Murphy is feeling confident.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Reading, Barry-Murphy praised his side for how they have "come a long way in a short period of time".

Cardiff do have the second-best away record in the division and have scored the second-most amount of goals, with only Lincoln beating them in both metrics.

Reading League One form:

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Cardiff City League One form:

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Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Reading will be hoping striker Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan can rediscover his form, having blanked in his last three games after scoring six in six.

Club captain Lewis Wing will continue in midfield and will be hoping for an improved performance from partner Liam Fraser.

Cardiff, meanwhile, are unlikely to make many changes as they look to seal promotion on Saturday.

Top scorer Salech could come into the side for Omari Kellyman after scoring off the bench against Huddersfield.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Nyambe, O'Connor, Williams, Dorsett; Wing, Fraser; Kyerewaa, Savage, Young; Ehibhatiomhan

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Ng, Fish, Lawlor, Bagan; Robertson, Wintle; Tanner, R. Colwill, Willock; Kellyman

We say: Reading 0-1 Cardiff City

Both sides have suffered a drop-off in form in recent weeks, but we are backing Cardiff to pick up the win that could seal their promotion.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.