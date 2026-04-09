Preview: Doncaster Rovers vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 09 Apr 2026 18:22

Doncaster Rovers will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Reading to the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 17th in the League One table and are just four points above the relegation zone, while the visitors are eight and only two points off the playoffs.

Match preview

Doncaster have lost their last two games and were thumped 3-0 by Exeter City on Monday, with the Grecians ending a 15-match winless run in style.

After his side were booed off by a section of the travelling fans, manager Grant McCann admitted he can "totally understand" the response.

McCann said his side "lacked any sort of hunger or desire" against Exeter and will be hoping for a much-improved performance against Reading.

However, it is worth noting that Doncaster have never beaten Reading in the league, with the two sides having faced off 11 times dating back to 2008.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Reading, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after a late defeat to Lincoln City on Monday saw them drop out of the playoffs.

Lincoln sealed promotion to the Championship with a 2-1 win thanks to an early goal from Ryan One and a stoppage-time strike from Jack Moylan.

Royals captain Lewis Wing thought he had rescued a point with an excellent free-kick in the 92nd minute, but Moylan scored four minutes later to leave them with nothing.

It is the second game in a row that Reading have conceded a late goal, having drawn 1-1 with Huddersfield Town last Friday after Lasse Sorensen scored a 96th minute equaliser.

Manager Leam Richardson described the two goals his side conceded against Lincoln as "pathetic" and urged them to "turn that hurt into real drive" for their promotion bid.

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

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Reading League One form:

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Team News

© Imago

Doncaster may be forced to make at least one change after defender Neill Byrne picked up a hamstring injury against Exeter, with Jamie Sterry expected to come into the side.

Fellow defender Matty Pearson was also forced off against Exeter, but that was only due to a dead leg and he should be fine to start against Reading.

Reading are expected to be without Kamari Doyle after he picked up a hamstring injury against Lincoln, with Paddy Lane in line to replace him.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan is set to continue up front, having been nominated for League One player of the month after scoring six goals in his last eight games.

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Lo-Tutala; Sterry, Pearson, Senior; Gotts, Clifton, Bailey, Close; Molyneux, Hanlan, Middleton

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Nyambe, Burns, O'Connor, Dorsett; Wing, Fraser; Lane, Savage, Kyerewaa; Ehibhatiomhan

We say: Doncaster Rovers 0-2 Reading

Reading need an immediate response after their loss to Lincoln and the fact they have such a good record against Doncaster means we are expecting them to pick up all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.