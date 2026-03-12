Preview: Doncaster Rovers vs Blackpool - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 12 Mar 2026 15:56 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 15:56

Doncaster Rovers will be looking to pick up a hugely important win when they welcome Blackpool to the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 18th in the League One table and are just two points above the relegation zone, while the visitors are in the bottom four on goal difference.

Match preview

Doncaster are without a win in their last three league games, but they did pick up a point against Luton on Tuesday thanks to a second-half goal from Brandon Hanlan.

Manager Grant McCann was delighted with his side's performance, hailing their "attitude and application" and claiming they "deserved a win".

McCann also noted that Doncaster are joint-second for big chances missed in League One and urged his players to keep "in a positive frame of mind so that they keep getting in those areas to score".

However, Doncaster do have one of the worst home records in the division, with only Port Vale and Northampton Town picking up fewer points.

It is also worth noting that Doncaster have only beaten Blackpool three times in their last 13 meetings across all competitions.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Blackpool, meanwhile, have won just one of their last nine league games and were thumped 4-1 by Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Manager Ian Evatt admitted after the game that three of the goals they conceded were "really poor" and branded his side "very mentally fragile".

Blackpool have now conceded 11 goals in their last four games and have the second worst away record in the division, with only Rotherham picking up fewer points on the road.

The Seasiders will be desperate to get back to winning ways this weekend against a team that is also struggling, particularly as they are set to take on rock-bottom Port Vale just three days later.

Blackpool could move out of the relegation zone with a victory and they will be buoyed by the fact they beat Doncaster 1-0 on Boxing Day, with Tom Bloxham scoring the winner.

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

L W W L L D

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

W W L L L D

Blackpool League One form:

L W D L D L

Team News

© Imago

Doncaster appear to have no new injury concerns and may not make any changes as McCann was happy with his side's performance against Luton.

Hanlan will continue leading the line after scoring on Tuesday, while Robbie Gotts, Owen Bailey and Elliot Lee are expected to continue in midfield.

Blackpool will be without the likes of James Tilley, Kamarl Grant, Andy Lyons, Ryan Finnigan, Albie Morgan and Michael Obafemi through injury.

As a result, Blackpool are not expected to make many changes with Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis set to start up front.

George Honeyman, Leighton Clarkson and Jordan Brown are also expected to continue in midfield.

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Clark; Sterry, Byrne, Pearson, Senior; Molyneux, Bailey, Gotts, Lee, Middleton; Hanlan

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Casey, Horsfall, Husband; Walters, Honeyman, Brown, Clarkson, Coulson; Ennis, Fletcher

We say: Doncaster Rovers 1-0 Blackpool

Although both sides are struggling, Doncaster are in better form than Blackpool and we are backing them to pick up a massive three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.