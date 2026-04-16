Preview: Mansfield Town vs Luton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 16 Apr 2026 16:33

Luton Town will be looking to pick up another important win when they travel to the One Call Stadium to face Mansfield Town on Saturday.

The visitors currently sit seventh in the League One table and are just three points off the playoffs, while the hosts are 14th.

Match preview

Mansfield are without a win in their last three league games and could still be dragged into the relegation battle with five games left to play.

The Stags are seven points above the bottom four and drew 0-0 with Leyton Orient on Tuesday, which saw them equal last season's 54-point tally.

Manager Nigel Clough is confident that "should be enough" for his team to remain in League One and has urged his side to "have a go in the last five games".

It is worth noting that Mansfield have an impressive recent record at home, having gone unbeaten in their last five league games at the One Call Stadium.

© Imago

Luton, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions and could move into the playoffs with a win on Saturday.

The Hatters beat Northampton Town 2-1 on Wednesday, confirming the Cobblers' relegation to League Two, with Liam Walsh and Kal Naismith on target.

Manager Jack Wilshere, who guided Luton to victory in the EFL Trophy final last weekend, admitted his side were not at their best against Northampton but felt it was "really important we got over the line ".

However, Luton lost 2-0 to Mansfield earlier this season, which was the first time the Stags have beaten them since 2015.

Mansfield Town League One form:

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Luton Town League One form:

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Luton Town form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Mansfield could recall top scorer Will Evans for Tyler Roberts, while Lucas Akins and Joe Gardner are set to continue out wide.

Louis Reed, Jon Russell and Regan Hendry could also continue in midfield.

Luton could recall Hakeem Odoffin and Izzy Jones after they both missed the win over Northampton as a precaution.

Nahki Wells is expected to continue up front, while Liam Walsh, Kasey Palmer and Jordan Clark are likely to start in midfield.

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Lewis; Knoyle, Oshilaja, Sweeney, Blake-Tracy; Akins, Russell, Reed, Hendry, Gardner; Evans

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Jones, Andersen, Odoffin, Naismith; Richards, Clark, Walsh, Palmer, Lawrence; Wells

We say: Mansfield Town 0-1 Luton Town

Luton are in excellent form at the moment and should pick up another crucial win on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.