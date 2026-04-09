Preview: Wigan Athletic vs Mansfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 09 Apr 2026 20:20

Aiming to record consecutive league wins for the first time this season, Wigan Athletic host Mansfield Town at The Brick Community Stadium in League One on Saturday.

The Latics enjoyed a commendable success at Northampton Town last time out, whilst the Stags were frustratingly held on home soil by Burton Albion.

Match preview

Following a period of financial instability and a well-documented fall from grace, Wigan Athletic are fighting to extend their stay in League One into a fourth year, hoping to avoid a bottom-four finish and subsequent relegation.

The Latics' hopes of beating the dreaded drop have been given a major shot in the arm over the past few weeks, with the 2013 FA Cup winners losing just one of their past six league fixtures (W3 D2).

Gary Caldwell's troops enjoyed their first away league victory since a trip to Burton on December 29 on Monday night, when a maiden goal of the league term for centre-back Will Aimson helped Wigan to a 3-1 victory at Northampton.

Now on a mission to record back-to-back league triumphs for the first time since April 2025, the Latics are sat in 18th spot in the League One rankings, three points above 21st-placed Exeter City with five games left to play.

Four of Wigan's five third-tier wins in 2026 have arrived at The Brick Community Stadium, where Caldwell's side have conceded just 15 goals across 20 home league matches, making them a tough nut to crack in front of their own supporters.

© Sports Mole / Focus Images

Fighting to finish inside the top half of the League One table, Mansfield extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to six matches on Monday night, when they were forced to share the points with Burton.

Since the 2-0 loss at home to Championship-bound Lincoln City on February 21, the Stags have enjoyed an eight-match unbeaten spell in the third tier, although five of those contests have ended in draws.

Marooned in midtable away from the excitement of the playoff chase and the fear of a relegation dogfight, Nigel Clough's side are sitting in 12th spot, two points ahead of Peterborough United in 13th.

Following that sobering defeat at the hands of the title-chasing Imps in February, Mansfield have strung together a five-game unbeaten run at One Call Stadium, although they must flex their muscles on the road this weekend.

The Stags have taken the scalp of Premier League Burnley on the road in 2026, with Saturday's visitors to The Brick Community Stadium last tasting defeat during an away match at Blackpool on February 17.

Wigan Athletic League One form:

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Mansfield Town League One form:

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Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Leading Wigan's goalscoring charts with 13 League One strikes, Huddersfield Town loanee Joe Taylor is the main attacking man for the hosts.

The Latics could name an unchanged XI following their thumping success at Northampton, with Jensen Weir retaining his spot in the middle of the park.

Set to miss the remainder of the campaign because of hamstring injury, Baily Cargill is sidelined for Mansfield.

Last featuring in the goalless draw with Rotherham United on March 3, Luke Bolton is a doubt owing to a calf problem.

First playing in the first team of Mansfield in 2018, veteran Ryan Sweeney is nursing a hamstring injury.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Carragher, Kerr, Aimson; Rodrigues, Smith, Weir, Wright, Murray; Costelloe, Taylor

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Lewis; Hewitt, Oshilaja, Blake-Tracy; Akins, Russell, Abbott, McLaughlin; Moriah-Welsh, Irow; Adeboyejo

We say: Wigan Athletic 1-0 Mansfield Town

With the relegation pack breathing down their neck, Wigan need to continue their positive run if they wish to avoid any late-season panic.

Mansfield's campaign is beginning to peter out, potentially making them ideal opposition for the Latics this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.