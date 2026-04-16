Man United lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League top-five battle

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Apr 2026 09:05 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 09:06

Manchester United will have to cope without centre-back pairing Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Martinez was controversially sent off in Monday’s 2-1 defeat to Leeds United and - at the time of writing - is set to serve a three-game ban. Maguire, meanwhile, has been handed an additional one-game suspension for improper conduct following his dismissal at Bournemouth last month.

Fellow central defender Matthis de Ligt (back) remains in the treatment room with Patrick Dorgu (hamstring), while midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is doubtful with a knock that forced him to miss the loss to Leeds.

Interim head coach Michael Carrick will presumably hand Ayden Heaven a rare start at centre-back alongside Leny Yoro, though there may be a temptation to revert to a three-at-the-back system with Luke Shaw at a left-sided centre-back.

Shaw could continue at left-back, though, as Diogo Dalot aims to replace Noussair Mazraoui at right-back, while Manuel Ugarte may link up with Casemiro in centre-midfield once again if Mainoo is not deemed fit to return.

Bryan Mbeumo was surprisingly omitted from the starting lineup against Leeds and will hope to force his way back into Carrick’s attack against Chelsea, with right-flanker Amad Diallo and striker Benjamin Sesko both seemingly in danger of dropping down to the substitutes’ bench.

Matheus Cunha should continue on the left, while star playmaker Bruno Fernandes - just three assists away from equalling the all-time record of 20 in a single Premier League season - continues in the number 10 role.

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Heaven, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up against Manchester United