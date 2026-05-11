England World Cup 2026 squad: Full list, predicted lineup, depth chart, latest news

By Ben Knapton | 11 May 2026 10:01 , Last updated: 11 May 2026 10:16

Never in history has a team waited a staggering 60 years to win their second World Cup trophy after conquering the globe for the first time - a 20-year wait between titles one and two is the current longest gap - but England could enter the FIFA annals in North America this summer.

Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions were the first UEFA nation to seal their obligatory spot at the next global gathering, one in which they must navigate a not-so-easy group with Croatia, Ghana and Panama just to progress to the knockout rounds.

While many Premier League fates are yet to be decided, a plethora of World Cup hopefuls are making their cases to earn a coveted seat on the plane, and those professionals will soon be put out of their misery.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the potential England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

England World Cup 2026 full squad list

England would have submitted a provisional list of between 35 and 55 players to FIFA on May 11, and the final squad will be announced on Friday, May 22.

England's most recent squad (March 2026) Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford, Jason Steele Defenders: Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, Ben White, Dan Burn, Djed Spence, Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Cole Palmer, Kobbie Mainoo, Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers, James Garner, Jordan Henderson Attackers: Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, Dominic Solanke, Harvey Barnes, Jarrod Bowen, Harry Kane

England World Cup 2026 squad numbers

England's World Cup 2026 squad numbers will be confirmed once Tuchel has announced his 26-man squad.

England World Cup 2026 predicted XI

Barring any late injury blows in the closing weeks of the season, there are a handful of shoo-ins for the best England World Cup XI.

Jordan Pickford's status as number one is under no threat - despite Dean Henderson's best efforts - Arsenal boys Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka are guarantees, while Harry Kane will be the first name on the teamsheet.

Manchester City duo Marc Guehi and Nico O'Reilly have likely done enough to make Tuchel's starting lineup too, and with both Ben White and Tino Livramento are injured, the manager's former Chelsea colleague Reece James is the standout selection there.

A critical component of both Michael Carrick's Manchester United and England teams gone by, Harry Maguire is the leading contender to partner Guehi, while his Red Devils teammate Kobbie Mainoo and Elliot Anderson are in a fascinating head-to-head to partner Rice centrally.

The number 10 debate is potentially the most intriguing one, though, as all of Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham are viable picks alongside Saka and Kane, and the same goes for Marcus Rashford and Anthony Gordon on the left flank.

England World Cup 2026 predicted XI: Pickford; James, Guehi, Maguire, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane

England World Cup 2026 depth chart Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford, Jason Steele, Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope Right-back: Ben White, Tino Livramento, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Djed Spence Centre-back: Harry Maguire, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Dan Burn, Ben White, John Stones, Fikayo Tomori, Jarell Quansah, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill Left-back: Lewis Hall, Djed Spence, Dan Burn, Levi Colwill, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Nico O'Reilly, Luke Shaw, Tyrick Mitchell Defensive midfield: Declan Rice, Adam Wharton, James Garner, Jordan Henderson Central midfield: Declan Rice, Adam Wharton, James Garner, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Alex Scott, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Elliot Anderson, Kobbie Mainoo Attacking midfield: Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Morgan Gibbs-White Right wing: Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Jarrod Bowen, Haryey Barnes, Phil Foden, Morgan Rogers Left wing: Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden, Morgan Rogers Striker: Harry Kane, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney, Danny Welbeck, Jarrod Bowen, Dominic Solanke

England World Cup 2026 squad latest news

The waiting is almost over for England supporters, as the Three Lions recently confirmed that the 26-man squad would be unveiled on May 22, with Tuchel not hanging around until the June 1 deadline.

However, the head coach will not be able to call on the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and Jack Grealish, as the Everton duo are nursing serious injuries that are expected to rule them out of World Cup contention.

There is also serious concern over versatile Arsenal defender White, who sustained a worrying knee injury in the Gunners' win at West Ham United on May 11, one that Mikel Arteta admitted "does not look good".

Captain Kane could hardly be entering the tournament in better form, though, having amassed a sensational 55 goals in 49 matches for Bayern Munich in all competitions this season.