Arsenal suffer second injury blow after Ben White as Mikel Arteta issues unexpected update

By Ben Knapton | 10 May 2026 20:14 , Last updated: 10 May 2026 20:14

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that Riccardo Calafiori's substitution against West Ham United was enforced, and Ben White's knee "does not look good".

The Gunners took another giant step towards Premier League glory in Sunday's frenetic 1-0 victory over the Irons at the London Stadium, where Leandro Trossard struck the decisive goal late on.

Arteta's men survived a heart-in-mouth moment right at the death, when Callum Wilson's injury-time equaliser was ruled out for a foul on David Raya, who was being impeded by both Pablo and Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Arsenal boss had been unable to bring on another defender in the final moments, having used up all of his five substitutions earlier in the game, including Ben White's first-half withdrawal due to a knee injury.

Martin Zubimendi's introduction led to Declan Rice moving to right-back, a change that disrupted Arsenal's flow, and Arteta rectified that by swapping out Calafiori for Cristhian Mosquera and putting Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back.

Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori suffers injury in West Ham win

© Iconsport / SUSA

At the time, Calafiori's withdrawal was believed to have been tactical, Arteta making amends for his ineffective White-Zubimendi substitution earlier in the game.

However, the Arsenal manager made the unexpected revelation in his post-game press conference that Calafiori had to be taken off due to injury, although he did not issue any further details.

"We have the Ben White injury, we have to make an adjustment there. Then after half time we had to make another one with Riccy's injury," Arteta said.

The Gunners boss was then pressed for a specific update on White, who hurt his knee in a 50-50 with Crysencio Summerville and had to be helped around the perimeter of the field by a physio as he limped towards the bench.

White was seen making his way through the mixed zone with a knee brace, but no crutches, offering hope that he had avoided a serious, World Cup-threatening injury.

However, Arteta - who could already be without Jurrien Timber for the rest of the season due to a groin problem - had no positive update to share at full time.

"We don't know but it doesn't look good at all," the 44-year-old said. "He needs some further testing tomorrow probably and I will know a bit more."

Is Ben White's Arsenal career nearing an end?

Ben White leaving London Stadium with right knee in brace.



No crutches. pic.twitter.com/aZxgS0Ncig — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) May 10, 2026

White has become synonymous with knee injuries since the start of last season, and today's problem is his fourth separate knee issue over the past two campaigns, including his operation towards the end of 2024.

The England international has also been beset by knocks and hamstring injuries in 2025-26, although his presence has still been crucial due to Timber's unexpectedly long absence since the March international break.

The understanding with Bukayo Saka may still be there, but White has never managed to regain the form that made him such a hit during his first three years at Arsenal, thanks partly due to his lack of a consistent run in the side.

However, amid reports that Arsenal have agreed terms with Newcastle United's Tino Livramento, 28-year-old White - whose Gunners deal expires in two seasons - could become surplus to requirements if his fitness concerns do not ease significantly.