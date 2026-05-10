How Arsenal can replace Ben White in Champions League final as Mikel Arteta dealt new injury blow

By Ben Knapton | 10 May 2026 17:26 , Last updated: 10 May 2026 17:26

Arsenal have been dealt another worrying injury blow ahead of their final games of the season, as Ben White sustained a knee problem in Sunday's Premier League clash with West Ham United.

The Gunners arrived at the London Stadium aiming to restore their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table following Manchester City's victory over Brentford on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta was once again missing Jurrien Timber due to the Dutchman's serious groin injury, so White made his third successive top-flight start at right-back.

However, the England international did not even make it to the 30-minute mark at the London Stadium, as he came off worse in a 50-50 with Crysencio Summerville and stayed down as West Ham went on the attack.

The Irons' move amounted to nothing, but White required extensive treatment on his right knee, and it was evident that the defender was not going to be able to continue.

Arsenal's Ben White suffers knee injury in West Ham clash

A worrying sight for Arsenal ?



Ben White has had to be replaced early on by Martin Zubimendi... while Declan Rice moves to right-back. pic.twitter.com/I9zQIKUEAD — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 10, 2026

The 28-year-old needed to be helped around the perimeter of the pitch with the help of a physio, as Martin Zubimendi came on to replace his stricken teammate.

Rather than bring on Cristhian Mosquera - a more natural replacement at right-back - Arteta shifted Declan Rice to a defensive role as Zubimendi joined Myles Lewis-Skelly in the Arsenal midfield.

Arteta will be asked for an update on White's latest issue in his post-match press conference, but the fact that the 28-year-old needed assistance while walking not a good sign.

White has already missed 10 matches for club and country this season due to various fitness problems, and he previously spent three months out with a knee operation between November 2024 and February 2025.

The defender's latest problem also has the potential to jeopardise his World Cup chances, although Chelsea's Reece James - if fit - would likely be above him in Thomas Tuchel's pecking order.

How can Arsenal replace Ben White in Champions League final?

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

White's injury coupled with Timber's unexpectedly serious groin problem poses a major issue for Arsenal ahead of their Champions League final showdown with a relentless Paris Saint-Germain outfit.

Whoever starts on the right for PSG - likely Desire Doue - would be licking their lips at the prospect of facing an Arsenal side without either of their recognised right-backs, as there is still no knowing whether Timber might play again this season.

Arteta said on Friday that the Dutchman still had a "fair bit to do" to be ready for the end of the campaign, so the Spaniard may have to consider three alternatives for Budapest.

Mosquera starting at right-back is the most natural solution, although the versatile Rice could be deployed as an emergency option, like Thomas Partey was at various points in 2024-25.

Arteta's only other alternative would be 19-year-old Joshua Nichols, but the teenager has made just one senior appearance for Arsenal and should not be thrown into the deep end on May 30.